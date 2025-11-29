Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Announces Blackout Plans for ACC/SEC Challenge

The Duke basketball team has a request for Cameron Indoor Stadium patrons ahead of its bout against the reigning national champions.

Matt Giles

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC), currently No. 10 in the AP Top 25 but likely to drop a few spots after suffering an 84-80 neutral court loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Thanksgiving Day, will soon be in Durham to square off the undefeated Duke basketball team, now 8-0 (0-0 ACC) following its 80-71 victory over the No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic in Chicago's United Center on Thursday night.

ALSO READ: Cameron Boozer Ensures Best Duke Start Since 2017

Florida, which won the 2025 national championship, and Duke, which reached the Final Four last season but fell to the runner-up Houston Cougars in San Antonio, face one another in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) as part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.

And in the United Center locker room on Thursday night, the celebratory Blue Devils, who wore their black jerseys against the Razorbacks, revealed that the plan is for their battle against the Gators to have a blackout crowd:

"'Blackout Tuesday,' man," junior guard Caleb Foster, who tallied a season-high 15 points and career-high eight assists while coming up clutch late to help Duke defeat Arkansas, said in the above video from the Blue Devils' official social media account. "Y'all got to be there. All black."

Since 1973, the Duke Blue Devils are 5-2 against the Florida Gators and have won their past two outings this century after losing to them in the 2000 Sweet Sixteen. Their most recent meeting, an 87-84 win by the Blue Devils, took place on November 26, 2017, in Portland, Ore., as part of the PK80 Invitational, after Duke beat the Gators, 84-74, just a year earlier in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Duke basketball guard Gary Trent Jr. versus the Florida Gators
Nov 26, 2017; Portland, OR, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Gary Trent Jr (2) celebrates after stealing the ball against the Florida Gators in the closing seconds of the game at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

What Else Lies Ahead on the Duke Basketball Non-Conference Slate

Following the game against the Gators, Jon Scheyer and his fourth batch of Blue Devils will prepare for a road test against the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans, who are fresh off posting an impressive 74-58 win over Duke's archival, the No. 16 UNC Tar Heels, at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida on Thursday. That contest is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, at noon ET (FOX).

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer versus the Michigan State Spartans
Nov 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo and Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer before the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

Duke will then have over a week off before welcoming the unranked Lipscomb Bisons to Durham on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE 

feed

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.