Duke Basketball Announces Blackout Plans for ACC/SEC Challenge
The Florida Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC), currently No. 10 in the AP Top 25 but likely to drop a few spots after suffering an 84-80 neutral court loss to the TCU Horned Frogs on Thanksgiving Day, will soon be in Durham to square off the undefeated Duke basketball team, now 8-0 (0-0 ACC) following its 80-71 victory over the No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic in Chicago's United Center on Thursday night.
Florida, which won the 2025 national championship, and Duke, which reached the Final Four last season but fell to the runner-up Houston Cougars in San Antonio, face one another in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN) as part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.
And in the United Center locker room on Thursday night, the celebratory Blue Devils, who wore their black jerseys against the Razorbacks, revealed that the plan is for their battle against the Gators to have a blackout crowd:
"'Blackout Tuesday,' man," junior guard Caleb Foster, who tallied a season-high 15 points and career-high eight assists while coming up clutch late to help Duke defeat Arkansas, said in the above video from the Blue Devils' official social media account. "Y'all got to be there. All black."
Since 1973, the Duke Blue Devils are 5-2 against the Florida Gators and have won their past two outings this century after losing to them in the 2000 Sweet Sixteen. Their most recent meeting, an 87-84 win by the Blue Devils, took place on November 26, 2017, in Portland, Ore., as part of the PK80 Invitational, after Duke beat the Gators, 84-74, just a year earlier in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
What Else Lies Ahead on the Duke Basketball Non-Conference Slate
Following the game against the Gators, Jon Scheyer and his fourth batch of Blue Devils will prepare for a road test against the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans, who are fresh off posting an impressive 74-58 win over Duke's archival, the No. 16 UNC Tar Heels, at the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida on Thursday. That contest is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, at noon ET (FOX).
Duke will then have over a week off before welcoming the unranked Lipscomb Bisons to Durham on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
