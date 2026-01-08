Ridiculous Save Highlights Top Duke Basketball Plays

Sharp decision-making, spirited hustle, squad cohesiveness, and strong finishes comprise the recipe for patented Duke basketball bucket-getting success. So, when all of those ingredients happen to come together in one thrilling possession to punish a reeling opponent, well, that's just pure Blue Devil brilliance.

ALSO READ: Duke Coach Hopes Blue Devil Veteran Treasure Is Celebrated

In other words, it's no surprise such a memorable moment appears at No. 1 in the Duke basketball social media team's following ranking of the top five plays from the No. 6-ranked Blue Devils' 84-73 comeback road victory over the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals in the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday night.

Heave, Save, Relay, Payday, All in One Duke Basketball Play

The top play began with just under six minutes left on the clock in the second half. Duke had already climbed back, and then some, from a 47-38 halftime deficit. Enjoying a 73-66 lead, all the Blue Devils needed at that juncture were another big punch or two and some finishing touches:

top plays from the ville pic.twitter.com/7koL6McuWQ — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 8, 2026

After getting trapped alone by the Cardinals' two-man press almost 90 feet from the basket and in danger of a backcourt time violation, Blue Devil junior guard Caleb Foster scrambled and let fly a pass ahead in the direction of freshman wing Dame Sarr, who looked the part of a sideline-wizard wide receiver near Duke's bench in saving the ball to senior forward Maliq Brown.

Appearing more than ready to add his heads-up dish to the highlight, Brown wasted no time in finding freshman forward Cameron Boozer powering up to receive a dime near the hoop.

Boozer's catch and layup through traffic sparked a 6-0 run that completely devoured any remaining leftovers of Louisville hope in the battle.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells in the first half as his team fell behind by 10 points in the first half. The Duke Blue Devils rallied from being down nine points at the half to beat Louisville 84-73 Tuesday night at KFC Yum Center January 6, 2026. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils (14-1, 3-0 ACC) aim to give the program its second straight 4-0 start in ACC play. Duke basketball welcomes the No. 24 SMU Tigers (12-3, 1-1 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium, where the blueblood in Durham has won 24 in a row dating back to last season and now sits at 55-3 overall (94.8 winning percentage) under Scheyer's command.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.