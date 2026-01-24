Duke Basketball Bounces Back From Another Slow Start

The Duke basketball squad picked up a 90-69 victory over the visiting Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

As has often been the case this season, it took the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (18-1, 7-0 ACC) a while to heat up. In fact, Duke didn't hold a lead over Steve Forbes' unranked Demon Deacons (11-9, 2-5 ACC) until just under seven minutes remaining on the clock before halftime, as the home squad missed its first nine 3-point attempts of the contest and saw Wake Forest knock down several tough shots in the early going.

But once again, Jon Scheyer's fourth Duke basketball team never appeared flustered when trailing.

Not only did the Blue Devils find their rhythm from deep late in the first half, but they also strung together multiple stops on the defensive end, enjoying a 13-0 run en route to taking a commanding 37-25 lead at the under-4 timeout before the break.

They entered the locker room with a 42-31 advantage, as the Duke starting frontcourt of freshman power forward Cameron Boozer and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II combined for 19 points, six rebounds, and six assists across the first 20 minutes of action.

Duke Basketball Overpowers Wake Across Final 20 Minutes

A 14-9 Blue Devil advantage across the first five minutes out of the break helped ensure the Demon Deacons never cut the deficit to single digits in the second half.

Cameron Boozer finished with a game-high 32 points, marking his second consecutive 30-point outing and fourth this season. The 18-year-old frontrunner for ACC Player of the Year added nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 33 minutes on the floor.

Two more Blue Devils posted double-digit points: Patrick Ngongba II (13 points, seven rebounds, two assists) and sophomore wing Isaiah Evans (11 points, two rebounds, two steals).

Duke recorded its 26th straight home win — now 27 in a row versus Wake Forest in Durham — and the program improved to 57-3 (95.0 winning percentage) in home games across the four seasons with Scheyer at the helm.

Next up for the Blue Devils, sitting alone atop the ACC standings and looking to extend its overall winning streak to nine games, is a home bout against the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 3-3 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

