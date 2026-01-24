Blue Devil Country

Backstage Duke Basketball Footage Reveals 'Immaculate Vibes'

The Duke basketball players appear to genuinely enjoy each other's company.
Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils players (left to right) Pat Ngongba II, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster huddle during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils players (left to right) Pat Ngongba II, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster huddle during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Unchecked egos seem nonexistent when Jon Scheyer's fourth Duke basketball squad is hanging out together. That much is evident in scenes from the Blue Devils' travels on the bus in California last week.

The latest Duke Blue Planet episode, which the program's social media team posted on Thursday night, highlights the friendly interactions and all-in-all good times that the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 ACC) enjoyed in between their commanding road wins over the Cal Golden Bears and the Stanford Cardinal:

"You hear the vibes on the bus," freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia noted to freshman point guard Cayden Boozer during the segment focusing on Duke's trip from Cal to Stanford. "It's just immaculate vibes right now. I love this team. Just being on the road is so fun — love these guys, man."

While discussing how each spends his free time alone plus individual food preferences away from home, smiles and laughter abounded among the Blue Devils, even when joking about which teammate each player would least want to room with during the group's hotel stays or whenever one of them uttered something that could be judged as rather corny.

"I love spending time with y'all," sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II expressed to his road roommate, freshman power forward Cameron Boozer, who was seated across from him near the back of the bus. "You just don't get that time back, for real...It doesn't get better than this."

Duke basketball center Patrick Ngongba II
Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It sure sounds like Cameron Boozer was in full agreement with that sentiment.

"It doesn't get better than this," the reigning ACC Player of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week confirmed. "And if you guys don't know, Patrick is my roommate on the road. What a guy, man. What a guy."

Upcoming Duke Basketball Games

Before heading to nearby Chapel Hill for a road bout against the archrival No. 22 UNC Tar Heels on Saturday, Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN), the Blue Devils face a four-game slate that includes three home outings.

Duke basketball
Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; A general view of the game ball during a break in the second half between the Duke Blue Devils and Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 97-73. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

That stretch begins against the visiting unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-8, 2-4 ACC), now set to tip off at noon ET Saturday (The CW Network) — initially slated for 5:45 p.m. — due to the forecast of inclement winter weather for Saturday night in Durham.

Duke then hosts the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (13-5, 3-3 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN) before battling the unranked Virginia Tech Hokies (15-5, 4-3 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 31, at noon ET (ESPN) and welcoming the unranked Boston College Eagles (9-10, 2-4 ACC) to Coach K Court on Tuesday, Feb. 3., at 7 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

