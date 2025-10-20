Three More Duke Basketball Freshmen Projected as One-And-Dones
In each of the three Duke basketball campaigns to date under Jon Scheyer's command, there has been at least one Blue Devil one-and-done to come off the board in the first round of the NBA Draft.
This year, there were three such products from the blueblood program, each getting drafted among the top 10: Cooper Flagg at No. 1, Kon Knueppel at No. 4, and Khaman Maluach at No. 10.
Scheyer & Co.'s tally of one-and-done first-rounders now appears all but certain to rise once again next go-round. In fact, Game Theory's pair of respected NBA Draft experts, Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon, forecast the 2026 count to match 2025, albeit with only one Blue Devil landing in the top 10.
Cameron Boozer
Game Theory's recent 2026 first round mock draft, with Vecenie and Simon taking turns throughout their 30 selections, has Duke basketball phenom forward Cameron Boozer at No. 3 overall. Boozer, twin brother of a fellow five-star Blue Devil newcomer in guard Cayden Boozer and son of 2001 Duke national champion Carlos Boozer, will likely be the 2025-26 team's centerpiece.
"Not like wildly shifty or creative," Vecenie said about Miami native Cameron Boozer, "but just changes pace super well."
Dame Sarr
At No. 12 overall in the eyes of Game Theory is a Duke basketball rookie from Italy in five-star guard Dame Sarr, giving this season's Blue Devils two projected lottery picks.
"I'm a sucker for two-way wings," Simon noted about the long-limbed perimeter prospect. "And I think there's a chance Dame gets there."
Nikolas Khamenia
Nikolas Khamenia, a five-star forward from Los Angeles, checks in at No. 29 in Game Theory's mock draft.
"I love the feel," Vecenie explained when summarizing Khamenia's upside. "I love the ability to shoot it. I love the passing. I love the way he moves off the ball. I think he is super, super smart and intelligent."
Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr, and Nikolas Khamenia alone may well match the number of 2024-25 Blue Devils to hear their names in the first round of the NBA Draft, as Flagg, Knueppel, and Maluach were the only Duke basketball talents to get drafted until veteran guards Sion James and Tyrese Proctor became second-rounders at No. 33 and No. 49 overall, respectively.
Meanwhile, returning Duke basketball sophomore guard Isaiah Evans sits at No. 24 on Game Theory's list, giving the 2025-26 Blue Devils one more projected first-rounder than the program's 2024-25 Final Four collection and ACC Tournament champs ultimately produced back in late June.
