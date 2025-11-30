Blue Devil Country

Jon Scheyer Hypes Up Unsung Duke Basketball Catalyst

Cameron Boozer wasn't the only Duke basketball freshman who helped the Blue Devils overpower Arkansas.

Matt Giles

Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) lays the ball up in front of Howard Bison guard Bryce Harris (34) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) lays the ball up in front of Howard Bison guard Bryce Harris (34) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Naturally, it was Cameron Boozer who garnered most of the Duke basketball headlines after the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils climbed back a few times to defeat the No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks, 80-71, in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic in Chicago's United Center on Thursday night.

After all, the star-studded rookie recorded what was his second 35-point outing in only eight appearances as a collegian.

RELATED: 'Tough Choices' for Latest Top Five Blue Devil Plays

But following the victory, fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer was more than happy to praise the timely hustle plays and all-around game of another Blue Devil rookie in forward Nikolas Khamenia, who gave the squad a spark off the bench in the first half by snapping its five-minute streak without a field goal before delivering more aggressive contributions during key stretches in the second half.

  • "Nik is just a winner, man," Scheyer said about the 18-year-old. "He's a big-time competitor. I thought he had key rebounds, especially down the stretch in traffic. His ability to stay in front of guards — he guarded [Arkansas guard Meleek Thomas] a lot, he guarded [Darius Acuff Jr.] — he made life difficult [for the Razorbacks]. They hit a couple shots, and he's just a connecting, winning player on offense.
  • "I'm really proud of him because he's all about the right stuff. His scoring is going to come too. But I think he showed how he can really impact winning tonight."

In fact, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound McDonald's All-American from Los Angeles finished with a game-high plus/minus of +18 across his career-high 28 minutes of action. He tallied only four points and five rebounds but didn't commit a single turnover, and again, he provided the Blue Devils with a boost in the toughness department on several occasions.

Through his eight outings as a Blue Devil, Khamenia is now averaging 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 21.0 minutes off the bench. He's shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 40.0 percent beyond the arc, and 57.1 percent at the foul line, and he's one of six Duke basketball players averaging over 1.2 makes from three per game.

Duke basketball forward Nikolas Khamenia
Nov 23, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Nikolas Khamenia (14) is fouled by Howard Bison forward Stefan Isailovic (1) as he drives to the basket during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Nikolas Khamenia and the Blue Devils (8-0, 0-0 ACC) next face the defending national champions in the No. 10-ranked Florida Gators (5-2, 0-0 SEC). That showdown, part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge, gets underway in Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE 

feed

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.