One Graduate Student Bringing Veteran Presence to Duke
The Duke Blue Devils Basketball team is looking forward to getting its season started on a high note. The Blue Devils are hard at work getting ready for the upcoming season. They have great players coming in this season, and they have a great recruiting class.
This is a team that is going to be filled with a lot of good young players. But this coaching staff did not forget to bring back some veteran presence this season. This is going to be huge for this team.
They have a head coach in Jon Scheyer who is looking to improve this team and take them all the way. Last season, this team achieved great things, but at the end of the day, this University plays for National Championships. That is all they know. That is why he went out and brought back a player who is going to give this young team some veteran leadership this season.
Scheyer is bringing back graduate student Cameron Sheffield for his final year at Duke. He is going to be a big part of this team because he knows what to expect from this coaching staff and what they want this program to look like this season. This player is all in, and that is why he is back for this coaching stuff.
"Cam Sheffield returns to the Duke lineup in his sixth and final year of college eligibility as a tenacious wing who can stretch the floor and hit from beyond the arc. Sheffield checked into 13 games for the Blue Devils in the 2024-2025 season, averaging just over two minutes on the court per contest," said Sarah Muir of The Chronicle.
"He showed off his ability to stretch the floor with a 3-pointer against Miami in February of 2025, marking his first and only made field goal of the 2024-2025 season. With no starters returning from the 2025 Final Four squad, Sheffield will be charged with helping the younger Blue Devils adjust to head coach Jon Scheyer’s versatile defense, which relies on size down the lineup and constant switching."
Role For Sheffield
The Alpharetta, Ga., native lends experience to a team whose delegation of wings is talented but young. His maturity will set the tone for a team that lacks the experience he has at the collegiate level. Barring some dramatic changes to Scheyer’s lineup, Sheffield’s minutes are unlikely to soar in the new season, but he will undoubtedly provide size, experience, and hustle to the practice rotation."
