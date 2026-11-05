Duke Basketball vs. Coastal Carolina: How To Watch, TV, Preview

Duke basketball has one more contest at home before it hits the road for its first premier non-conference bout of the 2026-27 regular season.

The Blue Devils took down Army 84-50 on Monday night to begin the season and will meet Coastal Carolina tonight. Duke looked way ahead of schedule in some areas on Monday, while others clearly need some work. Nonetheless, these first two games are for fine-tuning before the Blue Devils meet No. 6 Michigan State in Chicago next week.

Before Duke tips off against the Chanticleers, here's everything you need to know.

Nov 2, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Army Black Knights forward Jason Holloway (10) shoots over Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch Duke Basketball vs. Coastal Carolina

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

Time: 8:00 pm ET

Location: Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, NC)

TV: ACC Network

Announcers: Doug Sherman and Randolph Childress

Radio: Blue Devil Network

Duke Basketball Series History vs. Coastal Carolina

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) holds his shoe after a play against Kansas Jayhawks during the exhibition game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have only met Coastal Carolina once: a 74-49 win at home in the 2009-10 season. Senior Jon Scheyer notched his 78th career game with 10 or more points against CCU.

Duke vs. Coastal Carolina Preview

Coastal Carolina is still searching for its first win of the 2026-27 season, falling to Eastern Michigan 71-70 on Monday in the MAC-SBC Challenge at home. The Chanticleers shot just 7-of-24 (29%) from three-point range, but outrebounded Eastern Michigan 40-32, including 14-8 on the offensive glass, and won the paint battle 32-26.

CCU is ranked 247th at KenPom; Duke is one of three Power Conference teams the Chanticleers will meet in the non-conference portion of their schedule, along with Wisconsin and No. 8 Tennessee.

For Duke, you're just looking for the all-around defense to continue making strides. It didn't take long for the Blue Devils' pure size to completely take Army out of any offensive rhythm it tried to run, with the Blue Devils switching off screens most of the time early in the game.

Offensively, Duke has a lot of room to grow. It moved the ball pretty well against the Black Knights, but also committed 13 turnovers; several were fairly sloppy, too. With so much talent on the roster, it's going to take some time for Scheyer and his staff to figure out which rotations and lineups actually work the best together.

The Blue Devils have a wealth of versatile, long, athletic guys who they can throw in at different spots on the floor, but which lineups work best together will be interesting to follow early in the year.