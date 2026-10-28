Duke Basketball Lands Third 2027 Commit in 5-Star Asa Montgomery

Jon Scheyer and the Duke Blue Devils have landed another big-time talent.

The Blue Devils had previously added two recruits to their 2027 recruiting class: 5-star forward Kager Knueppel, younger brother of former Blue Devil Kon Knueppel, and Australian point guard Luke Paul. Scheyer and Co. have now added their third commit in the 2027 recruiting class.

Duke Lands Commitment From 2027 5-Star Forward Asa Montgomery

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer makes calls during the exhibition game against Kansas Jayhawks inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke has landed a commitment from 2027 5-star forward Asa Montgomery, the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 small forward in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. Montgomery has turned into one of the 2027 class's bigger risers over the last few months, and Scheyer and Co. have now landed another highly intriguing wing-type prospect.

Montgomery took his official visit to Duke for Countdown to Craziness, and after his time in Durham, Duke seemed to emerge as the leader to land his services. Prior to his Duke visit, the 6'7" forward had taken official visits to LSU, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and UConn. He was scheduled to visit Louisville and Arizona after his official visit with the Blue Devils, but canceled those visits after his time in Durham.

The 5-star prospect has already spent some time with his future teammates, as Montgomery played with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Cup this summer alongside Duke freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. Helping Team USA win a gold medal, Montgomery averaged 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.3 steals a game in 17.0 minutes across seven appearances.

What Asa Montgomery Adds to Duke's 2027 Class

Oct 7, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media during the ACC Tip-Off in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery now joins a high-upside two-way wing in Knueppel and a 6'6" point guard in Paul. Paul is spending the 2026-27 season with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's Next Stars Program before joining Duke in 2027-28.

Montgomery made a lot of sense for Scheyer and Co. to recruit in the 2027 class. While he took on a more complementary, do-it-all role with Team USA this summer, he has shown an ability to score at an extremely high level when his role calls for it. The Hillgrove (GA) product is also a fantastic rebounder, and his versatile defensive skill set bodes well for a wing in Scheyer's system.

Montgomery is a long, versatile forward with a ton of offensive upside. Given how Duke's roster could look a year from now, adding high-upside wings makes a ton of sense to build around a current roster littered with guys who could return in a year, specifically in the backcourt.

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