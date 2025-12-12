Duke Basketball Commands 13 States in Impressive Statistic

No other program gets as many views as the Duke basketball powerhouse. That's long been true in terms of television ratings. So, it should come as no surprise that the Blue Devils reign supreme on a map of the United States showing each state's most-visited Sports Reference college hoops team stat page in 2025.

As the graphic clearly displays, Duke basketball reigns supreme overall, and not just in North Carolina, as the Blue Devils tower over a dozen other states: California, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Georgia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Those 12 account for all but three of the 15 states that click on an outsider more than any of their own teams. The three of those that don't belong to the Blue Devils are Montana (Gonzaga Bulldogs), Alaska (BYU Cougars), and Vermont (UNC Tar Heels) — one could say that's a pretty cool consolation prize for Duke's archrival, the only school leading one state but not its own, thanks to the blueblood 10 miles up the road.

Duke Basketball Treasure Cooper Flagg is 2025 King of Clicks

Some credit for the nationwide interest in the Blue Devils belongs to Duke basketball freshman superstar Cameron Boozer and the rest of Jon Scheyer's No. 3-ranked squad (10-0, 0-0 ACC). But of course, the site's tracker includes this entire calendar year, meaning a considerable chunk of the explanation goes to 2024-25 one-and-one and current Dallas Mavericks rookie sensation Cooper Flagg.

The above map for individual page views in 2025 has the Maine native's face on all but eight states: New Mexico (Jake Kyman), Kansas (Hunter Dickinson), Indiana (Braden Smith), Nebraska (Ryan Kalkbrenner), Wisconsin (John Tonje), Alabama (Johni Broome), Kentucky (Otega Oweh), and another consolation prize for the Tar Heels, South Dakota (UNC basketball alum Marcus Paige).

Duke is now gearing up to welcome the Lipscomb Bisons (6-4, 0-0 ASUN) to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network). Scheyer's Blue Devils have the program's longest winning streak to begin a season since 2017-18 and can tie that eventual Elite Eight team's mark of 11 in a row by defeating the Bisons.

