Duke Basketball Delivers Defensive Clinic Versus Stanford

Just past the midway point of the first half in Saturday night's 80-50 Duke basketball road win over the unranked Stanford Cardinal (14-5, 3-3 ACC) in Maples Pavilion, the No. 6 Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 ACC) held a 21-7 lead behind their collective shutdown effort on defense and freshman power forward Cameron Boozer's early 11-point individual explosion on the other end of the court.

Across the first 20 minutes, Duke's stifling defenders limited Ebuka Okorie to seven points on 2-for-5 shooting after the Cardinal's prolific rookie point guard had scored 36 between his 36 minutes on the floor in a 95-90 home victory over the No. 14 UNC Tar Heels earlier in the week. And Stanford, which entered the bout averaging only 10.9 turnovers per contest, went into the locker room at halftime with 12 turnovers and a 7-for-24 shooting clip from the field while trailing the Blue Devils, 35-19.

Duke maintained its intensity and prowess on both ends in the second half, completing its two-game California swing with a pair of double-digit triumphs. Consider that the archrival Tar Heels went 0-2 against the same opponents on the road this week.

Top Duke Basketball Performers at Stanford

After totaling 17 points and 10 rebounds in the second half of Duke's 71-56 road victory over the unranked Cal Golden Bears on Wednesday night, Cameron Boozer recorded 20 points and nine boards in the first half alone against the Stanford Cardinal. The six-time ACC Rookie of the Week finished the game with 30 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block, marking his ninth double-double this season and second of the 30-point variety.

He shot 12-for-17 from the field, 2-for-3 from three, and 4-for-8 at the foul line in his 33 minutes of action.

As a result of Boozer's dominant performance combined with the Cardinal star's subpar nine-point effort, he leapfrogged Okorie atop the list of the ACC's leading scorers this season. Boozer is now averaging 23.2 points and 9.9 rebounds for the 2025-26 Blue Devils.

Two more Duke players tallied double-digit points at Stanford: sophomore wing Isaiah Evans (15 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal) and sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II (13 points, one rebound, three assists, two steals, one block).

Weeklong Break for Blue Devils

Jon Scheyer and his fourth Duke basketball team now enjoy a weekday bye before welcoming the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 5:45 p.m. Saturday (The CW Network) and hosting the No. 20 Louisville Cardinals two nights later.

Three of the Blue Devils' next four battles take place on Coach K Court in Durham.

