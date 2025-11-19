Duke Basketball Extends Its Madison Square Garden Winning Streak
The No. 5-ranked Duke basketball squad (5-0, 0-0 ACC) trailed for most of the first half of its 78-66 Champions Classic win over the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. And the Blue Devils, whose early miscues led to Kansas' 11 transition points before the break, fell behind by six with under nine minutes to play before halftime.
But behind a widespread scoring attack, with eight of Duke's nine rotation players scoring in the first half, the Blue Devils persevered. They climbed back to the tune of a 17-5 run — highlighted by a fastbreak slam from sophomore guard Isaiah Evans and his 3-point splash late in the half — and entered the locker room with a 41-33 advantage.
In the second half, Duke and its high-powered offense quickly extended the lead to 10 points at 51-41 by the first media timeout, getting points from four different players in the first three and a half minutes alone.
Kansas hung around, though, pulling to within three points with under five minutes to play.
Ultimately, a made three from Evans following the last media timeout helped fuel another impressive stretch by the Blue Devils, as they executed late to ensure a celebratory feeling on their plane ride back to Durham.
Evans finished with 16 points, shooting 5-for-11 from the field, 3-for-7 beyond the arc, and 3-for-3 at the foul line. Freshman forward Cameron Boozer led the Blue Devils in scoring with 18 points, adding nine rebounds and five assists.
Duke, boasting a 43-19 all-time record in Madison Square Garden and a nine-game winning streak in the storied venue, is now tied with Kansas atop the list of all-time Champions Classic records at 9-5 apiece. The other two annual participants, Michigan State and Kentucky, are both 6-9 following the No. 17 Spartans' 83-66 victory over the No. 12 Wildcats in the first game of the event's doubleheader.
For the Blue Devils, it was their first battle against a ranked opponent this season, albeit with Kansas playing without the services of freshman sensation Darryn Peterson (hamstring).
Jon Scheyer will now prepare the Blue Devils to host his former Duke basketball teammate in Greg Paulus and his Niagara Purple Eagles (2-0, 0-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.