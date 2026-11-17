Duke basketball enters Tuesday night's bout against the No. 10-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) in Cameron Indoor Stadium with the nation's longest active home winning streak at 35 outings. It dates back to the 2023-24 Blue Devils' 84-79 loss to the archrival UNC Tar Heels on March 9, 2024, which was 982 days ago.

Add in the fact that Duke hasn't fallen at home to a non-conference opponent in 1,102 days. That defeat came at the hands of the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 10, 2023.

And under Jon Scheyer, whose fifth batch of Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) now rank No. 5 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after dropping three spots due to last week's 79-73 Champions Classic loss to the now-No. 2 Michigan State Spartans in Chicago's United Center, Duke has a 66-3 record in Cameron. That mark equates to a remarkable 95.7 winning percentage and includes undefeated home records in Scheyer's first (16-0), third (17-0), and fourth (15-0) seasons at the helm.

Duke basketball's Cameron Indoor Stadium | Matt Giles-Duke Blue Devils On SI

Duke Basketball Approaching Huge Cameron Indoor Stadium Milestone

At 996-174 since the doors opened to what was then called Duke Indoor Stadium with a 36-27 win over the Princeton Tigers over 86 years ago on Jan. 6, 1940, Duke enjoys an 85.1 all-time winning percentage in the famed 9,314-seat venue and has notched more victories there than any other program in the country has tallied in its current home arena.

If the Blue Devils prevail over the Fighting Illini, who are averaging 104.5 points per game this season, chances are the program will celebrate its 1,000th win in Cameron exactly one month later. After all, Duke, which also has the nation's longest sellout streak at 559 games (510-49 record in that span) dating back to Nov. 16, 1990, is sure to be a heavy favorite over its next three visitors: the Harvard Crimson on Dec. 4, Campbell Fighting Camels on Dec. 15, and Grambling State Tigers on Dec. 17.

Duke Basketball's First Half Defensive Prowess in Cameron This Season

While Duke's 3-0 mark at home this season isn't surprising given the opponents have been the Army Black Knights, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, and SIU Edwardsville Cougars, it's no doubt impressive that the Blue Devils have yet to allow any of those teams to score more than 20 points in the first half against them.

As for this Duke basketball squad's own production in Cameron, it has averaged 94.7 points in the wins over Army, Coastal Carolina, and SIUE. The team's average margin of victory across those contests is 46.0 points.

The Duke Blue Devils and Illinois Fighting Illini square off in Cameron at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).