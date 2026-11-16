3 Illini Players To Know Before Duke Basketball Hosts Illinois

Duke is gearing up for what will likely be its toughest four-game stretch of the regular season.

Over their next four games, the Blue Devils will meet Illinois (home), UConn (neutral), and Florida (road). Aside from Duke and Michigan State, those are the other three teams currently ranked in the top five of the AP Poll. Duke obviously already faced the Spartans, falling 79-73 last Tuesday in the Champions Classic.

Illinois will probably present a different test than Michigan State did. Tom Izzo's club played an absolutely outstanding defensive game, whereas Illinois is potentially the best offensive team in college basketball.

It seems likely that Brad Underwood will be without Preseason All-American forward David Mirkovic and Jake Davis. However, the Illini still have a lot of talent. Here are three players to know before Duke hosts Illinois.

Nov 13, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andrej Stojakovic (2) runs up court during the second half against the Sam Houston Bearkats at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

G Andrej Stojakovic

6'7" guard Andrej Stojakovic has put up the best numbers of his collegiate career to start the 2026-27 season. The Greek native is averaging 22.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and a block per game on 61.8% shooting from the floor, while taking nearly 14 shots a game. He was a Preseason All-Big Ten selection.

Stojakovic can knock down the three at a somewhat decent clip, but he'll look to get inside more often than not. This Illinois club has scorers everywhere, and especially with the potential absence of Mirkovic, Stojakovic will be one of the top defensive priorities for the Blue Devils on Tuesday night.

G Quentin Coleman

5-star freshman guard Quentin Coleman has been one of the more productive freshmen in college basketball to start the year. He probably won't have a Keaton Wagler-esque impact in 2026-27, but he impacts the game in a bunch of different ways at 6'4".

Coleman is averaging 15.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.5 steals a night on 60% shooting from the floor (10.0 attempts per game) and 40% from three-point range (5.0 attempts per game). The Illinois native has dished out at least four assists in three of the Fighting Illini's four contests this season, and for a team that likes to play quick, Coleman will get a lot organized. He's got 18 assists to eight turnovers this season.

G Ethan Brown

Ethan Brown is another high-impact freshman for Underwood, and he's probably been this team's best passer. The former 3-star recruit was ranked outside the top 200, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings , but he's seen significant minutes pretty quickly in Champaign.

Brown is averaging 10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and a team-leading 5.5 assists per game, while shooting 62.5% from the field and 50% from three on 4.5 attempts per game. The 6'4" rookie has tallied 22 assists to four turnovers this season while averaging 25.8 minutes per game.

If it wasn't obvious, Illinois has a lot of options on the offensive side of the ball, posing a big-time defensive challenge for the Blue Devils. Illinois is also one of the biggest teams in college basketball. The Illini will probably take a lot of threes, but they've been among the best interior teams in college hoops so far this season. Duke has the potential to be the best defensive club in the country, and this is a great early test.