Ranking Duke Basketball Incoming Rookies by Immediate Impact
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff once again put together one of the best recruiting classes in the country.
The Blue Devils are bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 high school recruiting class, the third straight year Scheyer and Co. have done so. The class is highlighted by three 5-star prospects: Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr.
Duke is also bringing in international seven-footer Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, one of the most intriguing long-term prospects to come through Durham in quite some time, and Canadian 4-star big man Maxime Meyer.
This incoming roster is likely the deepest squad Scheyer has had since he took over at the helm, which means not all of these high-profile freshmen will get serious time on the floor consistently. Let's rank each incoming freshman based on projected immediate impact. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins will not be included on the list.
1. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje
I don't think Boumtje Boumtje will start right away, but it's hard to imagine the seven-footer not getting significant time on the floor right away, despite just recently turning 17 years old.
Boumtje Boumtje is extremely skilled for a big man, given his age, able to operate as a guard on the perimeter and handle the ball himself in transition. The Florida native already has a proven three-point shot, with the ability to create off the dribble and shoot off the catch.
His defense and footwork need improvement, but his offensive skills are incredibly impressive for a prospect of his size and age. Boumtje Boumtje can attack the rim off the dribble, beating slower defenders with a quick first step, and shoot from the outside. He can also operate as the roller or passer in pick-and-roll situations.
Boumtje Boumtje must play at least two seasons of college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft, and he has the potential to develop into one of the best two-way big men in college basketball.
2a. Cameron Williams
Cameron Williams enters his career at Duke as the highest-rated recruit in the program's 2026 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 overall player, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.
Williams and Boumtje Boumtje fighting for the starting four spot will turn into one of the most interesting position battles for the Blue Devils as the summer rolls along, but the 6'10, 200-pound forward has one of the highest long-term ceilings of any recruit in the 2026 recruiting class.
The Arizona native has already established himself as a solid rim protector and rebounder, capable of guarding multiple positions on the floor. His scoring package needs a good bit of polish, but he has shown flashes of outside shot creation with great length.
2b. Deron Rippey Jr.
Rippey will be sat behind John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer on the guard depth chart as a freshman with the Blue Devils, but his motor and defensive intensity will make it really tough for Scheyer not to get him on the floor.
Despite being just 6'2", Rippey makes it extremely difficult for defenders to get into an offensive rhythm with his tenacity along the perimeter, and he is also a great athlete with the ability to get to the rim for highlight finishes.
Rippey is a floor general, able to command the offense and get everything organized. His presence will be felt mainly on defense, but he should get time on the floor.
3. Bryson Howard
Howard is probably the best outside shooter right now of any of Duke's incoming freshmen and projects as a stellar 3-and-D wing at 6'4". However, the 5-star recruit will have to earn early minutes.
With guys like Dame Sarr and Wilkins potentially ahead of him, Howard will probably have to impress throughout the summer to move up the depth chart and get on the floor for significant minutes right away.
As a wing who can guard multiple positions effectively, shoot at a high level, and get to the rim, a role could certainly be carved out for the 5-star wing.
4. Maxime Meyer
There's probably a good chance that Maxime Meyer redshirts his freshman season in Durham with so much frontcourt depth ahead of him in the form of Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, and Boumtje Boumtje.
The IMG Academy product, at 7'1" and just 215 pounds, has lots of physical development to go, but seems like the prime prospect that can develop into something special with a year under Scheyer.
Meyer has the potential to become a physical, shot-blocking big man who can effectively guard multiple positions on the floor with solid footwork. Once he puts on some size and refines his offensive game, Meyer will certainly become a rotation piece down the line if he remains with the Blue Devils.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine