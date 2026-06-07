Ranking Duke Basketball Incoming Rookies by Immediate Impact

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff once again put together one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

The Blue Devils are bringing in the No. 1 overall 2026 high school recruiting class, the third straight year Scheyer and Co. have done so. The class is highlighted by three 5-star prospects: Cameron Williams, Bryson Howard, and Deron Rippey Jr.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke is also bringing in international seven-footer Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, one of the most intriguing long-term prospects to come through Durham in quite some time, and Canadian 4-star big man Maxime Meyer.

This incoming roster is likely the deepest squad Scheyer has had since he took over at the helm, which means not all of these high-profile freshmen will get serious time on the floor consistently. Let's rank each incoming freshman based on projected immediate impact. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins will not be included on the list.

1. Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

I don't think Boumtje Boumtje will start right away, but it's hard to imagine the seven-footer not getting significant time on the floor right away, despite just recently turning 17 years old.

Boumtje Boumtje is extremely skilled for a big man, given his age, able to operate as a guard on the perimeter and handle the ball himself in transition. The Florida native already has a proven three-point shot, with the ability to create off the dribble and shoot off the catch.

Duke fans, Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje is playing next here at the Adidas Eurocamp.



His size-to-skill ratio is his superpower, and it’s natural.



The lefty big man is working with coach Bill Banyo, who is teaching him to release his right (guide) hand earlier on the shot. Here it is… pic.twitter.com/w7Vsj2H8j4 — Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) June 6, 2026

His defense and footwork need improvement, but his offensive skills are incredibly impressive for a prospect of his size and age. Boumtje Boumtje can attack the rim off the dribble, beating slower defenders with a quick first step, and shoot from the outside. He can also operate as the roller or passer in pick-and-roll situations.

Boumtje Boumtje must play at least two seasons of college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft, and he has the potential to develop into one of the best two-way big men in college basketball.

2a. Cameron Williams

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cameron Williams enters his career at Duke as the highest-rated recruit in the program's 2026 recruiting class, rated as the No. 4 overall player, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Williams and Boumtje Boumtje fighting for the starting four spot will turn into one of the most interesting position battles for the Blue Devils as the summer rolls along, but the 6'10, 200-pound forward has one of the highest long-term ceilings of any recruit in the 2026 recruiting class.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Arizona native has already established himself as a solid rim protector and rebounder, capable of guarding multiple positions on the floor. His scoring package needs a good bit of polish, but he has shown flashes of outside shot creation with great length.

2b. Deron Rippey Jr.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rippey will be sat behind John Blackwell, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer on the guard depth chart as a freshman with the Blue Devils, but his motor and defensive intensity will make it really tough for Scheyer not to get him on the floor.

Despite being just 6'2", Rippey makes it extremely difficult for defenders to get into an offensive rhythm with his tenacity along the perimeter, and he is also a great athlete with the ability to get to the rim for highlight finishes.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Deron Rippey Jr (0) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rippey is a floor general, able to command the offense and get everything organized. His presence will be felt mainly on defense, but he should get time on the floor.

3. Bryson Howard

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Howard is probably the best outside shooter right now of any of Duke's incoming freshmen and projects as a stellar 3-and-D wing at 6'4". However, the 5-star recruit will have to earn early minutes.

With guys like Dame Sarr and Wilkins potentially ahead of him, Howard will probably have to impress throughout the summer to move up the depth chart and get on the floor for significant minutes right away.

Bryson Howard is possibly the biggest X factor in the ‘27 NBA draft



The 6’6 Duke-commit is going to be one of the younger players in CBB next year and has an awesome track record as a scorer and 3-point shooter. Could be one of the top players in this class by next year pic.twitter.com/lIXiUi07B3 — nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) April 20, 2026

As a wing who can guard multiple positions effectively, shoot at a high level, and get to the rim, a role could certainly be carved out for the 5-star wing.

4. Maxime Meyer

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

There's probably a good chance that Maxime Meyer redshirts his freshman season in Durham with so much frontcourt depth ahead of him in the form of Patrick Ngongba, Drew Scharnowski, and Boumtje Boumtje.

The IMG Academy product, at 7'1" and just 215 pounds, has lots of physical development to go, but seems like the prime prospect that can develop into something special with a year under Scheyer.

7-foot Duke ccommit Maxime Meyer opens up the FIBA U18 AmeriCup with a dominant performance:



13 PTS | 6-9 FG | 11 REB | 6 AST | 18 MINS@AmeriCup pic.twitter.com/lqIUR4VJlz — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) June 1, 2026

Meyer has the potential to become a physical, shot-blocking big man who can effectively guard multiple positions on the floor with solid footwork. Once he puts on some size and refines his offensive game, Meyer will certainly become a rotation piece down the line if he remains with the Blue Devils.