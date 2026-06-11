Why Duke Basketball Can Earn 1-Seed in 2027 NCAA Tournament
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The Duke Blue Devils will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season seeking their sixth National Championship in program history and their first under head coach Jon Scheyer. This upcoming season might be the best shot Scheyer has had since he took over for the Blue Devils four years ago.
Scheyer and his staff put together one of the best rosters in all of college hoops, at least on paper, heading into the year. It boasts a perfect balance of roster continuity, veteran presences, and stellar young talent.
Additionally, it features a true No. 1 scoring option in Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, a trait most championship-caliber teams need. The Blue Devils don't have a proven volume scorer on the roster outside of Blackwell, but that works perfectly with the pieces around the former Badger.
Now, it's completely unnecessary to project the 1-seeds in the 2027 NCAA Tournament in June 2026, but it is possible to identify the early squads that have the makeup to get it done. Here is why Duke can earn a 1-seed in the Big Dance for a third year in a row.
The Roster
Duke might be the most complete and deep team in the entire sport heading into the year. Scheyer and Co. built this roster differently than Duke fans have grown accustomed to, but it's a team built to win in today's era of college basketball.
It starts with the club returning three starters from a team that went 35-3 overall and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament: Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, and Dame Sarr. Additionally, rotation guard Cayden Boozer and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins are back with the program.
We mentioned Blackwell, who will be this team's primary scoring option, as one of the most efficient scoring guards in the country. The 6'4" guard is a career 44% shooter from the floor and 37% shooter from three, and averaged over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from long range for the Badgers in 2025-26.
The Blue Devils also brought in Drew Scharnowski, a 6'9" big man from Belmont who impacts winning in a ton of different ways. Scharnowski averaged over 10 points, six rebounds, over two assists, and over two stocks a game for the Bruins last season en route to earning First Team All-MVC honors and All-MVC Defensive Team last season.
Scharnowski and Ngongba will be one of the best defensive and passing frontcourt units in the nation next season, with both able to guard multiple positions on the floor. Additionally, their passing abilities will play a big role in pick-and-roll situations with Duke's guards, and possibly each other.
On top of that, Duke is bringing in the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class, highlighted by 5-star prospects Cameron Williams, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard, along with 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer.
Scheyer can legitimately go 10 or 11 deep next season if he chooses, and with the length and defensive versatility the Blue Devils will boast all over the floor, Duke will be extremely hard to game plan for next year.
The Schedule
Duke's 35-3 overall record and ACC regular-season and Tournament titles obviously played a role in the program earning the NCAA Tournament's top seed, but it matters just as much which teams those wins come against.
The Blue Devils went 19-3 on the year in Quadrant 1 games, tied for the second-most Quad 1 victories of any team in the sport. Duke also went 11-2 against AP Top 25 opponents, tying the single-season record for wins over ranked teams since the AP Poll began.
Duke went through arguably the toughest non-conference schedule of any team in college basketball last season, but its 2026-27 slate might be tougher.
Scheyer and Co. will face three of last season's Final Four clubs, three more high-major opponents, and Gonzaga. Additionally, the ACC looks to be in a much better place than it has been in any of the past several years, giving Duke more credit than it has been used to if it can finish atop the league.
The Blue Devils have the tools to be one of the best teams in the sport next season, but execution will be the key.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine