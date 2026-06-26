Duke Basketball Guard Jacob Theodosiou Ready to Compete in Chile

Jacob Theodosiou revealed his commitment to fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils back in early May. And the senior transfer from the Loyola Greyhounds has already been on campus in Durham, as he was on hand for the 2026-27 squad's first official summer workout this past weekend.

Now, though, Theodosiou is set to compete for Canada Basketball at the FIBA U23 3x3 Nations League 2026 – Americas North in Ñuñoa, Chile, beginning on Saturday and continuing through July 3. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard, who hails from Waterloo, Ontario, noted his excitement via social media on Thursday afternoon.

Nov 21, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Loyola (MD) Greyhounds guard Jacob Theodosiou (6) drives to the basket against Kentucky Wildcats forwards Trent Noah (9) and Brandon Garrison (10) during the first half at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Theodosiou and Team Canada begin with a bout against host Chile on Saturday at 2:55 p.m. ET. The FIBA 3x3 YouTube channel will livestream all of the FIBA U23 3x3 Nations League 2026 action.

What to Expect From Jacob Theodosiou as a Duke Basketball Player

Given the impressive amount of heralded talents on the 2026-27 Duke basketball roster, chances are Theodosiou won't be part of the primary rotation. That said, his experience and refined abilities should prove invaluable in the Blue Devils' practices, and his presence on the bench adds to Scheyer & Co.'s wealth of perimeter depth to call upon in the event of significant injuries and foul trouble among the starters and backups.

After playing in only 11 games as a freshman for the Wyoming Cowboys in 2023-24, Theodosiou transferred to Loyola. He spent the past two seasons with the Greyhounds, averaging 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals across his 58 outings (49 as a starter) for the program.

As a three-star prospect at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio, Theodosiou finished his prep career ranking No. 188 overall and No. 26 among point guards on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. This year, 247Sports placed him at No. 447 overall and No. 75 among point guards in its ranking of the nation's long list of transfers.

Jon Scheyer and his staff enjoy a 2026-27 roster that figures to begin the season ranked somewhere among the top five in the AP Top 25 Poll. The collection features one of the premier transfers, former three-year Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, along with a top-ranked recruiting haul plus a formidable cast of returning players in senior guard Caleb Foster, junior center Patrick Ngongba II, sophomore wing Dame Sarr, sophomore guard Cayden Boozer, and redshirt freshman forward Sebastian Wilkins.

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