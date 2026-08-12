Duke's John Blackwell Entering Season With Lofty National Status

Duke basketball newcomer John Blackwell is set up for a big-time senior season in Durham.

The Wisconsin transfer was arguably the top backcourt piece in this offseason's transfer portal cycle and one of the best overall talents. He now joins a Duke roster built to make him the focal point offensively.

Blackwell was one of the best scoring guards in college basketball last season and enters his first campaign with Duke expected to be a big-time shot-maker. It's clear entering the season that a lot of eyes will be on the senior.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke’s John Blackwell Ranked As Nation’s Top Shooting Guard Entering Year

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney released his top 10 shooting guards in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season, and Blackwell was ranked at No. 1. Safe to say there will be some pretty lofty expectations on the former Badger as he aims to help Duke etch its sixth National Championship in program history.

Blackwell was fantastic as a junior with Wisconsin in 2025-26, establishing himself as one of the top scoring guards in the sport. The 6'5" guard averaged over 19 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwell went for over 20 points in 15 outings last season before the NCAA Tournament and over 30 points in five, including a 34-point performance and a 31-point performance in back-to-back Big Ten Tournament games against Washington and Illinois, respectively.

The Michigan native will be the Blue Devils' clear top scoring option next season as the only proven efficient volume scorer. Blackwell is a career 44% shooter from the field on 10.4 shot attempts per game and a career 37% shooter from the perimeter on 4.7 attempts per game.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blackwell can score in a ton of different ways, both with the ball in his hands and without. He can finish at the rim, create his own, and has an established three-point shot, while also having a great ability to move without the basketball.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) fouls Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How This Duke Roster Is Set Up for Blackwell To Succeed

Blackwell will be in a position to have the ball in his hands often with the Blue Devils, and he will be the true go-to scoring option offensively for the first time in his collegiate career.

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff built a roster with talent everywhere, but no other piece has displayed the innate volume scoring ability at the college level that Blackwell has. Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, and Deron Rippey Jr. are the other three guards in the rotation, and all three will operate closer to floor generals and organizers rather than score-first guards.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) reacts during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Additionally, the Blue Devils have shooting depth, at least on paper, as well as three bigs who are all capable scorers and passers. With so much talent on the roster, it will be difficult for opponents to game-plan to stop Blackwell specifically. There will be a ton of different ways to get him the ball in advantageous positions.

Blackwell enters the 2026-27 campaign with lofty expectations. Given the role he will play mixed with his already proven status as a big-time scorer, an All-ACC and/or All-American campaign is a surefire possibility.