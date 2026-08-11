Caleb Foster Has Major Point To Prove With Duke Basketball

The Duke basketball program returned three starters from a team that won the ACC regular-season and tournament titles, earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and made the Elite Eight.

All three of those starters, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Patrick Ngongba, were massive retentions. Not only did head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff get rotation pieces back from last year's club, but also guys who fit the outlook of the 2026-27 rotation.

Foster was a big-time return for the Blue Devils, and he has a major point to prove as a senior at Duke: establishing himself as a championship-level starting point guard.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Foster Has Big Point To Prove in 2026

Foster's junior campaign with the Blue Devils was a fantastic comeback story in college basketball last season. As a sophomore in 2024-25, the 6'5" guard entered the year as one of the bigger breakout candidates in the sport. That didn't quite go as planned.

Foster struggled and eventually fell out of the rotation almost completely across the second half of the regular season. It would've made sense for the guard to hit the transfer portal and find greener pastures elsewhere. Instead, Foster elected to come back to Duke and earn it, and that he did.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The North Carolina native put together a career year in 2025-26, notching career-highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting basically 40% from three-point range on 3.0 attempts per game.

Now, Foster's box score numbers won't jump off the page, nor will many of the advanced metrics. However, it's the little things he does to impact winning. On a team built like this Blue Devils' roster is, a veteran floor general like Foster is crucial for success.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney released his top 10 point guards in college basketball heading into the 2026-27 season, and Foster was not included in the list. Sweeney also mentioned 10 more guards to watch, and Cayden Boozer was actually included, but Foster was not.

Duke's senior leader is flying under the radar, and he has an opportunity to establish himself as one of the top floor generals in the sport.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Foster Will Be Crucial To Duke's Success This Season

Foster and Boozer are fairly similar players, but I expect Foster to be the club's starting point guard alongside John Blackwell once the season gets underway. Experienced guards matter, especially in the postseason, and Foster will be a critical piece for a Duke team looking to do something special in 2026-27.

That is in no way a knock on Boozer. The sophomore would arguably start for most high-major teams and is extremely talented, but Foster's veteran leadership should put him in the starting lineup to kick off the year. Boozer will still be a big part of the Blue Devils' rotation

Again, the senior will seldom go for 20 points or seven assists in a game, but it's how he impacts winning, along with the other things the box score doesn't show, that measures his impact.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This Duke roster is littered with talent; it is probably the deepest team in college basketball. But at the forefront, championship teams need poised and experienced guards at the helm. Foster has been in those situations before.

He has now been a part of two Elite Eight teams and a Final Four team while with the Blue Devils. Albeit, he was a reserve in his first two seasons at Duke, especially as a sophomore, but he displayed just how important he is in the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 bout with St. John's this past season.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Duke's regular-season finale against North Carolina, Foster fractured his foot, causing him to miss the entirety of the ACC Tournament and the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. It was his Sweet 16 outing that showed how critical he is.

Three weeks removed from foot surgery, Foster suited up against the Red Storm and led the charge to a nail-biting win for Duke to move on. Foster went for 11 points, two assists, and no turnovers on 5-of-8 (62.5%) shooting in 19 minutes. Duke escaped with an 80-75 victory.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (right) defends during the second half at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster is the lead guard this Duke team needs. He doesn't need to score to impact and will aid winning on both ends of the floor. He's a physical perimeter defender, a good rebounder, and at the heart of it all, he gets the offense organized.

Foster was a major return for Scheyer and Co., and he now can prove he can be the ringleader on a championship-caliber team.

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