Duke Adds Depth With Another Portal Addition

Jon Scheyer and his staff still aren't done.

The Duke basketball program has had an outstanding offseason thus far, building what is likely Scheyer and Co.'s most championship-ready squad for the 2026-27 season. However, it is not over yet, as the Blue Devils have brought in another transfer for depth.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Lands Transfer Portal Commitment From Former Loyola Maryland Guard Jacob Theodosiou

The Blue Devils have landed a commitment from Jacob Theodosiou out of the portal. The 6'4", 204-pound guard just wrapped up his junior season at Loyola Maryland, averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals a game on 46.1% shooting from the field.

Theodosiou took an official visit to Durham on April 29.

NEWS: Loyola Maryland transfer guard Jacob Theodosiou has committed to Duke, he told @On3.



The 6-4 junior averaged 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game this season.https://t.co/c2OUmTFEn0 pic.twitter.com/pnpia2Sqg6 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) May 2, 2026

Now, this certainly is not as high-profile a signing for the Blue Devils as Drew Scharnowski, John Blackwell, or Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. Theodosiou will serve as a depth piece for the Blue Devils rather than taking on a larger role, and will likely not see the floor much given the backcourt depth the Blue Devils already boast.

Nonetheless, it's another depth addition for Scheyer and Co., as the Blue Devils enter the 2026-27 season with their deepest roster in quite some time.

NEWS: Loyola Maryland transfer Jacob Theodosiou has committed to Duke, he announced on Instagram



He averaged 13.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.7 APG this past season. pic.twitter.com/riuUZJi7lV — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) May 2, 2026

Duke Potentially Deepest Team in College Basketball

Scheyer and Co. have adapted to this new era of college basketball, prioritizing veteran presences and key returners over sheer talent.

Duke is bringing back Patrick Ngongba, Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr, and Cayden Boozer, four of its top six scorers from last season. Redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins is also back with the program. On top of that, the Blue Devils added three transfers in Scharnowski, Blackwell, and Theodosiou.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Sebastian Wilkins (5) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As if that wasn't enough, Scheyer also reeled in one of the top 2026 recruiting classes in the nation, headlined by 5-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. Boumtje Boumtje is a 4-star talent, according to the 247Sports 2026 Composite Rankings.

Needless to say, the pressure will be on the Blue Devils to execute next season with what is probably the most complete team Scheyer has had at Duke. The Blue Devils' leading scorer in seven of the past nine seasons has been a rookie. That will likely not be the case this time around.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) celebrates with Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) after scoring against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Theodosiou might not be the most popular addition, but an experienced guard can always provide value to a program, and Duke seems to be making depth a priority.