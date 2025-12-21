First Duke Basketball Loss Comes in Home Away From Home
In this story:
With Saturday night's 82-81 loss at the hands of the No. 19-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-3, 0-0 Big 12), Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his No. 3 Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) fell to 1-1 in New York City's Madison Square Garden.
ALSO READ: Another Prediction for Duke in One High-Profile Recruitment
As has been the case throughout its ambitious non-conference campaign, Duke's resiliency was impressive. This time, though, the Blue Devils' frequent bounceback efforts weren't quite sufficient to silence a group of Red Raiders who refused to back down, even when facing considerable foul trouble throughout.
Texas Tech jumped out to a 9-0 lead, forcing a timeout by Scheyer less than two minutes into the contest.
Duke then proceeded to outscore Grant McCasland's bunch, 46-27, across the remainder of the first half. Freshman power forward Cameron Boozer's variety of crafty spins, vicious drives, and overpowering rebounds, paired with the Blue Devils' potent 3-point shooting as a unit, left the undersized Red Raiders with no discernible answers at that juncture.
And Texas Tech's woes worsened as its star-studded big man, JT Toppin, had to ease off his aggressiveness due to early foul trouble.
Duke Basketball Machine Eventually Runs Out of Answers
In the second half, the Blue Devils came out clicking on all cylinders and continued to deliver momentum-building buckets, both down low and beyond the arc, for a few minutes.
However, Texas Tech's 20-5 run brought the Red Raiders to within two at 63-61 with 10 minutes and change remaining on the clock.
Unsurprisingly, Duke answered in fearless fashion, countering that Texas Tech punch by locking down on defense and producing a steady supply of buckets.
But down the stretch, Duke's winning streak ultimately came to an end as a result of missed free throws and a sizzling show from Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson, who poured in a game-high 27 points and a barrage of clutch buckets from deep.
Trailing 82-81 on the game's final possession with 1.6 seconds remaining, a 3-point attempt by Cameron Boozer bounced off the rim.
Boozer tallied a team-high 23 points, adding eight rebounds, seven assists, one block, and two steals. But he committed four turnovers and shot only 9-for-14 at the foul line.
Only one other Blue Devil reached double-digit points, as Cameron Boozer's twin brother, freshman guard Cayden Boozer, finished with 13 points and two assists.
Except for a highly anticipated showdown against the now-No. 2 Michigan Wolverines in late February, the Blue Devils encounter conference bouts from here on out.
The squad's first ACC opponent is the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 0-0 ACC), who will arrive in Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium to battle the Blue Devils on Wednesday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD