What The Duke Starting Five Could Look Like

The Duke Blue Devils are working hard to get ready for the season. They want to get off to a good start and build that chemistry fast.

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images
The Duke Blue Devils are hard at work getting ready for the upcoming College Basketball season. The Blue Devils are going to be the must-watch team this season, like they usually are.

They are going into this season with one of the best rosters, if not the best roster, in college basketball. They have another great recruiting class, and they are getting some veteran leadership from players who returned from last season's final four team.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke is looking to get back to the final four this season, but this time, they are looking to finish off the job. It is all about winning it all for this Duke program.

That is what they are all about, and this program has not been the best team in college basketball at the end of the season in a long time. They know they are due for one and that they have the team to get it done this season. They are going to have to make sure this team builds together, and it is going to take some time.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Jayson Tatum, NBA Boston Celtics Player helps coach alongside Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

This team will begin its quest for the top in less than a month. The first few months of the season are going to be important for this team. Every time you get a team with this much talent, you've got to make sure they know how to play team basketball.

That is how this team is going to win a lot of games this season. The good news is that head coach Jon Scheyer has a lot of experience in doing so. He knows what this team needs and how to get the most out of them.

Feb 5, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Detailed view of the Duke Blue Devils logo on a uniform prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Duke's Potential Starting Five

Isaac Trotter of 247 gave his projected Duke starting line up.

The Blue Devils check in at No. 8 in 247Sports' Top 25 projections for 2025-26. Duke is the favorite to win the ACC (again) and looks every bit the part of a Tier 1, National Championship contender because it has a coach who is ultra comfortable bobbing and weaving in the ever-changing landscape that is college basketball.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Sometimes, the portal will be good for Duke (see:). Sometimes, Duke won't need the portal to build a winner. It's a bit ironic that switching is a staple of both Scheyer's roster-building and defensive identity.

Especially with a young team like this Duke roster, the process matters more than ever. Building what the 2024-25 club had doesn't happen overnight. 

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

It all starts now.

Projected starting lineup

  • G Caleb Foster
  • G Isaiah Evans
  • G/F Dame Starr
  • F Cameron Boozer
  • F Patrick Ngongba

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.

