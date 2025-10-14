What The Duke Starting Five Could Look Like
The Duke Blue Devils are hard at work getting ready for the upcoming College Basketball season. The Blue Devils are going to be the must-watch team this season, like they usually are.
They are going into this season with one of the best rosters, if not the best roster, in college basketball. They have another great recruiting class, and they are getting some veteran leadership from players who returned from last season's final four team.
Duke is looking to get back to the final four this season, but this time, they are looking to finish off the job. It is all about winning it all for this Duke program.
That is what they are all about, and this program has not been the best team in college basketball at the end of the season in a long time. They know they are due for one and that they have the team to get it done this season. They are going to have to make sure this team builds together, and it is going to take some time.
This team will begin its quest for the top in less than a month. The first few months of the season are going to be important for this team. Every time you get a team with this much talent, you've got to make sure they know how to play team basketball.
That is how this team is going to win a lot of games this season. The good news is that head coach Jon Scheyer has a lot of experience in doing so. He knows what this team needs and how to get the most out of them.
Duke's Potential Starting Five
Isaac Trotter of 247 gave his projected Duke starting line up.
The Blue Devils check in at No. 8 in 247Sports' Top 25 projections for 2025-26. Duke is the favorite to win the ACC (again) and looks every bit the part of a Tier 1, National Championship contender because it has a coach who is ultra comfortable bobbing and weaving in the ever-changing landscape that is college basketball.
Sometimes, the portal will be good for Duke (see:). Sometimes, Duke won't need the portal to build a winner. It's a bit ironic that switching is a staple of both Scheyer's roster-building and defensive identity.
Especially with a young team like this Duke roster, the process matters more than ever. Building what the 2024-25 club had doesn't happen overnight.
It all starts now.
Projected starting lineup
- G Caleb Foster
- G Isaiah Evans
- G/F Dame Starr
- F Cameron Boozer
- F Patrick Ngongba
