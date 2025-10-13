Previewing One Massive Player For Duke Basketball
The Duke Blue Devils Basketball team is looking forward to getting its season started on a high note. The Blue Devils are hard at work getting ready for the upcoming season. They have great players coming in this season, and they have a great recruiting class.
They have a head coach in Jon Scheyer who is looking to improve this team and take them all the way. Last season, this team achieved great things, but at the end of the day, this University plays for National Championships.
That is all they know. Scheyer and his coaching staff have done great in getting some of the best players, if not the best players, in the Nation.
Duke Freshmen Cayden Boozer
One freshman who is looking to leave his mark on this program is Cayden Boozer. His brother is also on this team, and their father, Carlos Boozer, also played for Duke during his college career.
Ved Shenoy of The Chronicle gave his break down of Cayden Boozer.
Game breakdown: Following the departures of Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor last season, the Blue Devils have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new facilitator to accompany junior Caleb Foster in the backcourt. When it comes to four-time state champion and McDonald's All-American Cayden Boozer, their faith is not misplaced.
Ranked as his recruiting class’ fourth-best point guard and 16th-best player according to ESPN, Boozer is no stranger to stuffing the stat sheet. In his senior year at Christopher Columbus High School, the Miami, Fla., native averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
To put it succinctly, Boozer is a winner — the perfect addition to a Duke team that, in recent years, has repeatedly fallen short of a coveted sixth national championship.
In the 2025 Chipotle Nationals Semifinals, Boozer hit the game-winning buzzer-beater over now-teammate Sebastian Wilkins’ Brewster Academy.
The very next game, he notched a game-high 27 points to secure the trophy. Although his game is defined by selflessness and efficiency, Boozer can absolutely provide the spark of a primary option when necessary.
Boozer possesses a heightened ability to read ball-screens and a sense of cunning versatility in the paint — attributes that are particularly valuable for this roster. While Foster is expected to be named the starter for Duke’s opening game against Texas, it should come as no surprise if Boozer provides fierce competition for the position.
Regardless of the rotation upon which head coach Jon Scheyer settles, one thing is certain — vocal authority will be key to success for the Blue Devils this season. To succeed alongside Foster, the freshman will need to complement the veteran with his own style of on-court leadership.
