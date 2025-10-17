A Certain Percent Meter Used By Duke's HC Jon Scheyer
The Duke Blue Devils basketball program this season is going to be one of the best once again. A lot of credit has to go to head coach Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff for once again putting together one of the best rosters, if not the best roster together heading into the new season.
Scheyer and Duke had a great season a year ago, but came up short of their ultimate goal. That goal was to win a National Championship. They came up short in the final four, but this season they are all in and will be going for it once again. Scheyer knows what it takes to get to the top of college basketball, and the progress he makes with his team is to get them to be the best they can be both on and off the court.
Jon Scheyer on Doing the Little Things
Scheyer and the staff do a great job of getting their players prepared for anything these players will face on the court. They put them in the best position to find success and help this team get to the goals they are setting.
"Anyone entering Duke’s basketball program to play for Jon Scheyer is quickly indoctrinated in the coach’s’ “98 percent” rule," said Chip Alexander of The Herald Sun.
"Coaches in all sports urge their players to give a hundred percent. Scheyer’s way of thinking, of doing things, has a different twist to it."
“It’s about having consistency, we call it 98 percent, in the plays you’re making without the ball,” Scheyer said last week at the ACC Tipoff. “As a player and coach, the best teams I was on were the teams that embrace and excel at the 98 percent. It’s the rebounding, the next-play mentality, the defense."
“We teach it in real time in practice, we watch film of it, and we’re consistent in that message.”
"The essence of the message is that in most cases, other than being a point guard, the ball is in the player’s hands only two percent of the time. Granted, any player can go off for 30 points and decide a game. But in most cases, winning and losing can be decided by the other 98 percent, the smaller things other than making a tough, contested 3-pointer or throwing down a massive jam that draws a second look on ESPN."
“That’s a big adjustment for guys coming out of high school,” Scheyer said. “They have their hands on the ball a lot. That’s how they’re viewed, how they’re judged. Recruiting rankings are judged by when they have the ball in their hands."
“But high usage is a negative thing now. The NBA is looking for low usage guys, guys who can play without the ball.”
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE