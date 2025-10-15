Two Top-15 Recruits Headline Duke’s Projected Starting Lineup
After a Final Four appearance, the Duke Blue Devils enter the 2025-26 season ranked No. 6. Their AP ranking solidifies another top recruiting class for HC Jon Scheyer as he looks to win back-to-back ACC regular season and tournament championships.
With Duke's season beginning on November 4, ESPN recently posted the projected starting lineup for every team in the AP Top 25. Looking at the teams ahead of them, the only one in a similar position is No. 2 Houston.
The Cougars, who knocked Duke out of the tournament last year, are projected to start their No. 6 and No. 14 recruits from the ESPN Top 100. After falling in the National Championship, Houston finds itself in a great position to make another deep run.
Thrown Into the Deep End
Scheyer's squad had a solid Class of 2025 as he was able to add No. 3 Cameron Boozer and No. 15 Nikolas Khamenia. Both players are immediately thrown into the starting rotation alongside Caleb Foster, Isaih Evans, and Patrick Ngongba II.
Between Foster, Evans, and Ngongba, none of those three averaged more than 6.8 points per game. Evans led the way with that total while Foster averaged 5.1 ppg and Ngongba sat at just 3.9 ppg.
For Duke, Boozer and Khamenia are thrown straight into the fire. They'll begin the season as part of the Dick Vitale Invitational, a massive game in the national spotlight. After playing in Charlotte, they'll have three games to get settled in before taking on No. 19 Kansas as part of the Champions Classic.
Duke Schedule Breakdown
As always, Duke's schedule is no cakewalk. From November 27 to December 20, all but one of the Blue Devils' opponents are ranked. Plenty can change by that point in the season, but it's hard to imagine the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State, and Texas Tech falling out of the Top 25.
Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 player in ESPN's Top 100, will be joined by his brother, Cayden. Both announced their commitment on October 11, choosing the Blue Devils over Miami and Florida.
While Cayden isn't projected to start, his presence immediately brings a new element to the table. It's unknown how much the two will play together, but Cayden was their first five-star PG since 2020.
Khamenia, a five-star small forward, committed to Duke on October 22, 2024. The No. 4 player in California stands 6'8'' 215-pounds. Scheyer was able to secure Khamenia to Duke instead of UCLA, marking the Blue Devils third top-35 commitment in their 2025 class.
