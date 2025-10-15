Blue Devil Country

Two Top-15 Recruits Headline Duke’s Projected Starting Lineup

Inching closer to the 2025-26 college basketball season, Duke's projected starting lineup includes a pair of top recruits.

Jordon Lawrenz

Apr 3, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer talks to the media at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
After a Final Four appearance, the Duke Blue Devils enter the 2025-26 season ranked No. 6. Their AP ranking solidifies another top recruiting class for HC Jon Scheyer as he looks to win back-to-back ACC regular season and tournament championships.

Oct 8, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Jon Scheyer answers questions from the media at The Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images / William Howard-Imagn Images

With Duke's season beginning on November 4, ESPN recently posted the projected starting lineup for every team in the AP Top 25. Looking at the teams ahead of them, the only one in a similar position is No. 2 Houston.

The Cougars, who knocked Duke out of the tournament last year, are projected to start their No. 6 and No. 14 recruits from the ESPN Top 100. After falling in the National Championship, Houston finds itself in a great position to make another deep run.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Thrown Into the Deep End

Scheyer's squad had a solid Class of 2025 as he was able to add No. 3 Cameron Boozer and No. 15 Nikolas Khamenia. Both players are immediately thrown into the starting rotation alongside Caleb Foster, Isaih Evans, and Patrick Ngongba II.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Between Foster, Evans, and Ngongba, none of those three averaged more than 6.8 points per game. Evans led the way with that total while Foster averaged 5.1 ppg and Ngongba sat at just 3.9 ppg.

For Duke, Boozer and Khamenia are thrown straight into the fire. They'll begin the season as part of the Dick Vitale Invitational, a massive game in the national spotlight. After playing in Charlotte, they'll have three games to get settled in before taking on No. 19 Kansas as part of the Champions Classic.

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) is introduced during player introductions at the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Duke Schedule Breakdown

As always, Duke's schedule is no cakewalk. From November 27 to December 20, all but one of the Blue Devils' opponents are ranked. Plenty can change by that point in the season, but it's hard to imagine the likes of Arkansas, Florida, Michigan State, and Texas Tech falling out of the Top 25.

Apr 5, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer, the No. 3 player in ESPN's Top 100, will be joined by his brother, Cayden. Both announced their commitment on October 11, choosing the Blue Devils over Miami and Florida.

While Cayden isn't projected to start, his presence immediately brings a new element to the table. It's unknown how much the two will play together, but Cayden was their first five-star PG since 2020.

Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center court logo before the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Khamenia, a five-star small forward, committed to Duke on October 22, 2024. The No. 4 player in California stands 6'8'' 215-pounds. Scheyer was able to secure Khamenia to Duke instead of UCLA, marking the Blue Devils third top-35 commitment in their 2025 class.

