Cameron Boozer Shares Advice From Duke Basketball Champ
Before Cameron Boozer knows it, his Duke basketball freshman campaign will be in the books. There's no doubt the 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward from Miami, Fla., is making the most of his opportunity on the court for the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils (8-0, 0-0 ACC), as he has already become the first rookie in program history to record multiple 35-point outings.
But as Boozer noted following his epic performance in Duke's 80-71 victory over the No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks in Chicago on Thanksgiving, he's not forgetting to embrace the journey. According to the 18-year-old, that is precisely the advice he has received from his father in 2001 Blue Devil national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer.
"I think just being present and enjoying the moment," Cameron Boozer responded in the United Center locker room when asked what words of wisdom his 44-year-old dad, who played three seasons in Durham before turning pro, has shared with him and his twin brother, backup point guard Cayden Boozer. "It can go by quickly, and you're only here for so long. Being here, being with my guys, enjoying days like this on Thanksgiving, a big game against Arkansas, a great team. Just having fun with it."
Cameron Boozer's teammates are certainly enjoying having him on their side.
"As you could see, nobody could really stop him down low, so we just want to keep going and keep feeding him," junior point guard and full-time starter Caleb Foster, who recorded a season-high 16 points and a career-high eight assists against Arkansas, said about Boozer's Thanksgiving treat, which included nine rebounds, three rebounds, and two steals. "And he just makes the right plays every time."
Through eight outings as a Duke basketball talent, Boozer is averaging an impressive 22.9 points, 9.8 boards, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks. And he's doing so while shooting an efficient 57.8 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from three, and 76.3 percent at the foul line.
He and the rest of Jon Scheyer's fourth squad as head coach next face the defending national champion Florida Gators as part of the annual ACC/SEC Challenge. Duke and No. 10 Florida (5-2, 0-0 SEC) are set to tip off in the Blue Devils' Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
