Duke Basketball Ranks Higher Than Expected in Preseason Poll
Somewhat surprisingly, in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon, the 2025-26 Duke basketball squad sits one spot above where eventual No. 1 overall draft pick Cooper Flagg and the 2024-25 Blue Devils began their campaign last year. This go-round, Jon Scheyer's fourth team as a head coach will begin the season at No. 6 in the country.
The Purdue Boilermakers are No. 1 in the country, followed by the Houston Cougars, Florida Gators, UConn Huskies, and St. John's Red Storm to round out the top five.
Duke's ranking marks the 18th straight time that the powerhouse has tipped off a season among the top 10 in the AP Top 25 Poll. That streak dates back to Scheyer's playing days in Durham, as he and the 2008-09 Blue Devils checked in at No. 8 after the program appeared at No. 13 at the beginning of Scheyer's sophomore season the previous year.
Duke has begun the season No. 7 or higher in each of Scheyer's four years at the helm. And the No. 6 ranking this year is the second-highest starting point for the Blue Devils in that span, as they ranked No. 7 in 2022-23 and 2024-25, with a No. 2 preseason ranking sandwiched in between in 2023-24.
Once again, the Blue Devils are the highest-ranked squad in the ACC.
Only two other teams from the conference are in this edition of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll: the Louisville Cardinals at No. 11 and the UNC Tar Heels at No. 25.
However, the NC State Wolfpack received the most votes among all unranked programs this go-round, and the Virginia Cavaliers also picked up a couple of votes.
Scheyer and his talent-rich Blue Devils, featuring returning sophomore guard Isaiah Evans and five-star freshman forward Cameron Boozer, begin their regular season campaign with a neutral-site bout against the Texas Longhorns, who received the fourth-most votes among unranked teams. Duke and Texas will battle in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Tuesday, Nov. 4, at 8:45 p.m. ET (ESPN).
First, the Blue Devils will play a pair of exhibition games. They face the unranked UCF Knights in the friendly confines of Cameron Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. ET (ACCNX) before heading to Knoxville, Tenn., to take on the No. 18-ranked Tennessee Volunteers in the Food City Center on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2).
Last season, Duke entered the NCAA Tournament at No. 1 in the country after winning the ACC Tournament. But those Blue Devils ultimately finished at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 Poll after falling to the Houston Cougars in the Final Four.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.