Duke Basketball Loses Major Recruiting Battle to Arkansas

Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) combo guard Jordan Smith Jr. announced his commitment to John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday night. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound five-star senior was a prime Duke basketball target for over a year and a half, and it's worth noting that he visited the Blue Devils a couple of times in his recruitment.

Smith, an ultra-aggressive playmaker and defender who plays for a Duke basketball pipeline program in Paul VI Catholic, currently checks in at No. 3 overall, No. 1 among combo guards, and No. 1 in Virginia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

The athletic 6-foot-3 guard of @PVIHoops ultimately chose the Razorbacks over Duke, Indiana, Georgetown, Syracuse and Kentucky.



He's the third Arkansas Razorbacks pickup on the 2026 trail, joining Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) five-star shooting guard JJ Andrews and Notre Dame High School (Conn.) four-star small forward Abdou Toure.

Five Finalists Come Up Empty for Jordan Smith Jr.

The Duke basketball recruiters were not alone in coming up empty for Jordan Smith Jr.'s services after landing among the coveted prospect's top six back in August.

Smith's other finalists included John Calipari's former program, the Kentucky Wildcats, plus the Syracuse Orange, Georgetown Hoyas, and Indiana Hoosiers.

Summary of 2026 Duke Basketball Recruiting Efforts

Despite falling short in the high-profile Jordan Smith Jr. sweepstakes, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils still enjoy the nation's top-ranked class in the 2026 arena. Their four early signees are IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star power forward Cameron Williams, Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, and Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

Scheyer and his crew have ended up atop the recruiting rankings in three of the past four cycles. Moreover, the Tobacco Road blueblood finished No. 2 the one year in that span that they didn't come out on top.

As things stand, the Duke basketball staff is not considered a frontrunner for any of the remaining undecided 2026 talents. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if the staff in Durham winds up completing its 2026-27 roster by pursuing a few transfer pieces in the spring.

