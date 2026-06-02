Duke Basketball Makes New Hires to Scheyer's Staff
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The Duke basketball program has made a few new hires to its staff under head coach Jon Scheyer for the 2026-27 season.
Scheyer lost assistant coach Evan Bradds this offseason, as Bradds left Durham to take over as the new men's basketball head coach at his alma mater, Belmont. Bradds was a former Bruin player and worked with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics in player development before coming to Duke.
Here are the new hires for the Duke basketball program.
KJ Conklin - Assistant Coach
Conklin has spent the past several years working at the NBA and college levels in coaching. He began as an intern with Pure Sweat Basketball in Los Angeles during the summers of 2018 and 2019.
Conklin then spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Louisiana Tech from 2018-20 before inking his first assistant role at the junior college level at Olney Central College in Illinois.
He made another stop at the JUCO level, spending the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Independence Community College in Kansas.
He then joined the Texas Longhorns program as a graduate assistant in 2022, before being elevated to Director of Player Development in 2023. Conklin's last stop was with the Austin Spurs, the G League affiliate of the San Antonio Spurs, where he also served as Director of Player Development.
"KJ is an unbelievable addition to our staff and our program," Scheyer said of Conklin. "He has a genuine passion for developing people and helping them reach their potential, and that comes through in every interaction. Throughout the process, his energy, work ethic, basketball knowledge, and ability to build meaningful relationships consistently stood out."
Alexander Powell - Executive Director of Basketball
Alexander Powell joins the Blue Devils in the new role of Executive Director of Basketball, which "will oversee the integration of analytics, technology and innovation across all facets of Duke Men's Basketball, providing data-informed insights to support roster management, opponent preparation, talent evaluation and on-court strategy."
Powell played college basketball at Kenyon College (DIII) before bringing his passion and talent for data analytics to the NBA. He spent six years with the Charlotte Hornets as the Head of Quantitative Analysis before joining the Portland Trail Blazers as the Director of Basketball Innovation.
"We're excited to welcome Alexander Powell to Duke Basketball," Scheyer said. "From the beginning of the process, it was clear that AP shares our belief that great programs never stop growing. He brings a unique combination of NBA experience, innovation, and analytical expertise, but what stood out most was his ability to turn information into action that helps people improve and teams win."
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine