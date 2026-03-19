Duke's Bradds Lands Head Coaching Gig at Alma Mater
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Duke basketball assistant coach Evan Bradds has been hired as the next head coach of the Belmont Bruins men's basketball program. The 2025-26 campaign was Bradds's first season as an assistant with the Blue Devils.
Bradds brought an NBA coaching background with a focus in player development, making him a crucial piece to develop the Blue Devils' key freshmen such as Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nik Khamenia, and Dame Sarr.
The Ohio native began his NBA coaching career with the Boston Celtics, where he started as an assistant coach and video coordinator for the Maine Red Claws, the G League affiliate of the Celtics. Bradds was eventually promoted to the Celtics' player enhancement staff.
Following his tenure with Boston, serving under head coaches Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka, Bradds was hired by Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz in 2022 in the player development department.
Bradds Takes His Talents to College Game
Bradds was hired onto the Duke staff following the 2024-25 season and has been a key piece in the player development staff for the Blue Devils this season. Following the 2024-25 campaign, Duke lost associate head coach Jai Lucas, as he took over as the head coach at Miami.
Lucas was an elite recruiter and developer of talent, and Bradds has helped fill that void over this season with Duke sealing the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class.
Bradds Begins Head Coaching Tenure at Alma Mater
The 31-year-old will begin his career as a head coach at his alma mater, Belmont, where he had a standout four-year career with the Bruins.
Across his career in 129 games played, Bradds averaged 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists a night on 66.7% shooting from the field, 32.4% shooting from the three-point line, and 70.1% shooting from the free-throw line.
Through his four seasons at Belmont, the 6'7" forward was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, a two-time All-OVC Tournament Team selection, and a three-time All-OVC selection. He led the NCAA in field goal percentage in both his sophomore and junior seasons.
Bradds was also an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America in both the 2015-16 season and 2016-17
The Bruins, now in the Missouri Valley Conference, went 26-6 overall and 16-4 in conference play this season. Their former head coach, Casey Alexander, accepted the vacant head coaching position at Kansas State following this season, paving the way for the alumni Bradds to take over.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.