Duke's Bradds Lands Head Coaching Gig at Alma Mater

Duke basketball assistant coach Evan Bradds has been hired as the next head coach of the Belmont Bruins men's basketball program. The 2025-26 campaign was Bradds's first season as an assistant with the Blue Devils.

Bradds brought an NBA coaching background with a focus in player development, making him a crucial piece to develop the Blue Devils' key freshmen such as Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nik Khamenia, and Dame Sarr.

Sources: Belmont will hire Duke's Evan Bradds as its next head coach. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2026

The Ohio native began his NBA coaching career with the Boston Celtics, where he started as an assistant coach and video coordinator for the Maine Red Claws, the G League affiliate of the Celtics. Bradds was eventually promoted to the Celtics' player enhancement staff.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Following his tenure with Boston, serving under head coaches Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka, Bradds was hired by Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz in 2022 in the player development department.

Nov 21, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Belmont Bruins forward Evan Bradds (35) drives to the basket as Florida Gators forward Kevarrius Hayes (13) defends during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Bradds Takes His Talents to College Game

Bradds was hired onto the Duke staff following the 2024-25 season and has been a key piece in the player development staff for the Blue Devils this season. Following the 2024-25 campaign, Duke lost associate head coach Jai Lucas, as he took over as the head coach at Miami.

Lucas was an elite recruiter and developer of talent, and Bradds has helped fill that void over this season with Duke sealing the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class.

Nov 21, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Belmont Bruins forward Evan Bradds (35) shoot a layup against the Florida Gators during the first half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Bradds Begins Head Coaching Tenure at Alma Mater

The 31-year-old will begin his career as a head coach at his alma mater, Belmont, where he had a standout four-year career with the Bruins.

Across his career in 129 games played, Bradds averaged 14.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists a night on 66.7% shooting from the field, 32.4% shooting from the three-point line, and 70.1% shooting from the free-throw line.

Mar 20, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Belmont Bruins guard Evan Bradds (35) shoots the ball against Virginia Cavaliers forward Anthony Gill (13) during the second half in the second round of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Through his four seasons at Belmont, the 6'7" forward was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, a two-time All-OVC Tournament Team selection, and a three-time All-OVC selection. He led the NCAA in field goal percentage in both his sophomore and junior seasons.

Bradds was also an Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America in both the 2015-16 season and 2016-17

Dec 28, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Butler Bulldogs forward Kelan Martin (30) looks for a shot against Belmont Bruins guard Evan Bradds (35) and Belmont Bruins forward Amanze Egekeze (32) during the first half of the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Bruins, now in the Missouri Valley Conference, went 26-6 overall and 16-4 in conference play this season. Their former head coach, Casey Alexander, accepted the vacant head coaching position at Kansas State following this season, paving the way for the alumni Bradds to take over.