How New NCAA Guidelines Affect Duke Basketball's Sarr, Boumtje Boumtje

The NCAA has proposed new guidelines on international prospects at the least convenient time.

Over the last few years, college basketball has seen a wave of international professional players make their way to the United States and the collegiate game. Some, like incoming Duke basketball rookie Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, spent their time on the junior circuit. Others, however, were in true professional leagues.

Earlier in May, Sports Illustrated's Kevin Sweeney obtained the new proposed NCAA guidelines:

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer shoots a ball during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"In part, the guidelines state that prospective student-athletes who 'entered an agreement with, competed on or received compensation from a team that participates in a league with minimum compensation that exceeds actual and necessary expenses' will not have their college eligibility reinstated. The document lists MLB, NBA, NFL, Premier League and WNBA as examples of such leagues, but other top basketball leagues globally could also qualify," Sweeney said.

“Actual and necessary expenses continue to be a factor in a prospect’s eligibility, but as part of that broader effort to update preenrollment rules, the NCAA also identified several international leagues in which participation by a prospect is likely to result in violations of NCAA rules and a loss of eligibility,”

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Now, there's probably no way the NCAA could enact this right away, given the tens of millions of dollars that programs have already invested in international prospects this offseason.

Some, like Duke with Boumtje Boumtje, are targeting young and developmental stars. Other head coaches, namely LSU's Will Wade, are playing a different game.

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Wade has caught some heat for building what may be the most unorthodox roster college basketball has ever seen, riddled with international pros who are far too old to be beginning their college basketball careers. The incoming recruiting class features former EuroLeague players Yam Madar (25 years old), Brice Dessert (23 years old), Marcio Santos (23 years old), and Saliou Niang (22 years old).

Obviously, there needs to be guidelines to which international prospects can come to college basketball, but how does this affect Duke's international pieces: Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and Dame Sarr?

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How It Affects Boumtje Boumtje

The guidelines are still vague, but Boumtje Boumtje should be in the clear, as he has not earned any meaningful compensation while playing with FC Barcelona; he has participated strictly on the junior circuit.

The new potential guidelines place a big focus on earnings that a player made while with his respective professional club, and as the seven-footer was not necessarily a true pro, he should be in the clear.

However, that may not be the case for Sarr.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) prepares to shoot during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

How New Guidelines Affect Dame Sarr

Unlike Boumtje Boumtje, Sarr was a professional with FC Barcelona and received a salary. Sarr played professionally in the EuroLeague and Liga ACB for three seasons, and the minimum salary for a first-year player in the EuroLeague is about $58,000. This could potentially pose issues for the Italian wing's collegiate future.

Again, it would be insane if the NCAA enacted this right away with the plethora of international pros who have already signed contracts to play college basketball next season. Still, this could be something for Duke fans to monitor in the future.