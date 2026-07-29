Duke Basketball Officially Releases Preseason Opponents

The Duke basketball program is gearing up for a true chase for the program's sixth national title in 2026-27. This incoming roster is arguably the best that head coach Jon Scheyer has had since taking over.

Duke will once again face one of the most difficult non-conference schedules of any team in college basketball, featuring two of last season's Final Four teams.

However, the Blue Devils will also play some heavyweight opponents before the regular season kicks off.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (L) talks with referee Roger Ayers (R) against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Basketball Releases Preseason Schedule

According to a release, the Blue Devils will play three preseason games before the season gets underway.

Duke 2026-27 preseason games:

Oct. 8: vs. Belmont (scrimmage)

Oct. 20: vs. Tennessee (exhibition)

Oct. 25: at Kansas (exhibition)

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) go for a rebound in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will be the second season in a row that Duke faces Rick Barnes' Volunteers in an exhibition matchup. Last year, the Blue Devils took down Tennessee 83-76 on the road.

Scheyer and Co. built an elite non-con slate for the 2026-27 Blue Devils as they look for a national title following two stunning collapses in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons. Duke will kick off the campaign with three prep contests.

Dr. Greg Jones, president of Belmont University, left, congratulates new men’s basketball coach Evan Bradds, center, after his introduction at Belmont University Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke To Face Former Assistant Coach in Scrimmage

The Blue Devils will take on Belmont in a scrimmage on Oct. 8, facing off against former Duke assistant coach Evan Bradds. Bradds served as an assistant on Scheyer's staff for one season before taking over as the next head coach at Belmont, his alma mater.

Duke newcomer Drew Scharnowski will also face off against his former team, as the big man spent two seasons at Belmont before transferring to Duke this offseason.

#Duke will face former assistant and new Belmont HC Evan Bradds in a scrimmage on Oct. 8. — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 29, 2026

Taking a Look at Duke's Non-Conference Slate

The Blue Devils will no longer take on Michigan, as that contest was scrapped due to ongoing media rights disputes. It was one of the three games part of Duke's broadcast deal with Amazon. In its place, Duke will meet Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden for the second season in a row. That bout will take place on Dec. 21.

Texas Tech is now one of the Blue Devils' games that will be streamed by Amazon, along with Duke's bouts with UConn in Las Vegas (Nov. 25) and with Gonzaga in Detroit (Feb. 20). Duke's deal with Amazon allows the network to stream three non-conference, neutral-site games.

Duke will also face other marquee opponents, including Illinois at Cameron Indoor Stadium and Florida at Exactech Arena.