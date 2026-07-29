How UNC Athletics Fell Far Behind Duke's Rise

Duke University and the University of North Carolina are two of the most prominent brands in college sports. Both are elite academic institutions and regular contenders in both basketball and football.

Most, if not all, people regard the age-old rivalry between Duke and North Carolina as the greatest rivalry in college sports, specifically on the basketball court. Historically, both programs have operated at the highest level of college basketball and have been dubbed "blue-blood" programs.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC and Duke have seen recent successes on the gridiron, but it's no secret that each university's basketball program is better known.

However, over the last few years, Duke has been on a steady upward trajectory in both football and basketball. North Carolina, on the other hand, has nearly lost its title as a blue-blood as of late, and its football drama stems far beyond the field.

Duke athletics director Nina King | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Duke Athletics on Completely Different Trajectory Than North Carolina

We'll start with the elephant in the room: North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately, on Monday. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the issue "stems from an human resources complaint filed by a former UNC front office employee."

The Lombardi and Bill Belichick era of UNC football has been ugly, to say the least. For starters, in Year 1 under Belichick in 2025, UNC went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in ACC play.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, the embarrassment this regime has caused stems far beyond the field. Lombardi was Belichick's first hire as head coach, and Lombardi became the highest-paid general manager in college football, earning $1.5 million per year. It has translated to literally zero success so far.

In a February 2025 press conference after being hired, Lombardi made headlines with this quote:

“We consider ourselves the 33rd [NFL] team because everybody involved with our program has had some form or aspect in pro football.”

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That quote has not aged well so far. We already mentioned UNC's record in 2025.

Lombardi also banned New England Patriots scouts and personnel from North Carolina football facilities, hurting both the scouts who want to evaluate potential draft prospects and the UNC athletes who dream of being drafted into the NFL.

Now, Lombardi has been placed on administrative leave. In addition, North Carolina is now being investigated by the College Sports Commission, which is "an enforcement body that investigates possible violations to do with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and revenue-sharing rules." It is unclear at this time whether the CSC's investigation into UNC is related to Lombardi's leave.

Sep 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Richmond Spiders head coach Russ Huesman talks to North Carolina Tar Heels general manger Michael Lombardi and head coach Bill Belichick before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The issues aren't solely on Lombardi, however. At this point, it's easy to assume most UNC fans probably want Belichick out the door, not just for his lack of on-field success. Ahead of the 2025 season, Jordon Hudson, Belichick's 25-year-old girlfriend, was labeled a major distraction by many.

It has been non-stop drama for UNC football since Lombardi and Belichick took over, and this new investigation and Lombardi situation are just the latest dominoes to fall. On the other hand, Duke football is sitting pretty with Manny Diaz.

Jul 17, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke head coach Manny Diaz talks with the media during interviews at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For one, there's been no drama with the Blue Devils. Well, that isn't entirely true if you consider Darian Mensah's last-second transfer from the program "drama." But aside from that, Diaz has been absolutely fantastic, keeping Duke afloat in the ACC.

In his first season at the helm in 2024, Diaz led Duke to a nine-win season, the third season of nine or more wins since the program joined the ACC in 1953, and a trip to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. In 2025, he led the Blue Devils to their first ACC Championship since 1989 and to nine wins again.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, the biggest concern for Duke is how long Diaz will remain in Durham. Unlike basketball, Duke football isn't a powerhouse. If Diaz continues this consistent success, it's only a matter of time before a marquee program comes calling. But for now, Duke is in good hands.

The current landscapes of Duke and UNC football literally couldn't be more different, and the Blue Devils are on the right side of that spectrum.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke Also Way Ahead of North Carolina on Basketball Court

Duke and UNC own the biggest rivalry in college basketball. But over the last few years, the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have been on completely different levels.

UNC appointed Hubert Davis as Roy Williams' successor at head coach in 2021, and he ironically ended Mike Krzyzewski's career in the 2022 Final Four, his first season at the helm. But after that, it wasn't a pretty resume for Davis.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis instructs his team against the VCU Rams in the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2023, North Carolina became the first team since the tournament expanded in 1985 to be ranked as the preseason No. 1 team in the country and miss the NCAA Tournament entirely that same season. In 2024, the Heels were knocked out in the Sweet 16. The last two years have both resulted in Round of 64 exits.

Following the 2025-26 campaign, Davis was fired. The program brought in former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone, who won an NBA title with Denver in 2023. Admittedly, this is a very intriguing hire, but there isn't much evidence to gauge how a prominent NBA coach will fare at the college level. Malone last coached in college as an assistant at Manhattan in 2001.

Malone did a solid job recruiting this offseason, but UNC has been far from the blue-blood program it once was over the last several years. North Carolina's last ACC Tournament victory came in 2016.

Mar 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We'll send it back over to Duke once again, which has been miles ahead of UNC over the past few years.

Jon Scheyer began his tenure in 2022. In four years as Duke's head coach, he has won three ACC Tournament titles as well as back-to-back ACC regular season and tournament crowns, been to two Elite Eights and a Final Four, and became the fastest head coach to reach 100 wins in ACC history.

Scheyer has been arguably the best recruiter in the country, cementing the nation's No. 1 overall recruiting class twice since 2023. Duke has developed prospects such as Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Cameron Boozer, Isaiah Evans, and Jared McCain just in the last few seasons.

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the third pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Duke forward Cameron Boozer after he was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2022, Carolina has built a top 10 recruiting class twice, according to 247Sports. Duke has been in the top two every year in that same span.

As two of the most storied brands in the sport, North Carolina doesn't have many excuses. You could probably argue that UNC is a bigger brand than Duke. All in all, Duke athletics' trajectory is moving in the opposite direction from North Carolina's right now.

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