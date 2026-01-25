Duke Basketball Player Hilariously Praises Crazies

There's still well over a month before the Duke basketball team hosts its archrival, the UNC Tar Heels, in Durham on Saturday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Already, though, the Blue Devils' famed student section, the Cameron Crazies, have their tents up in Krzyzewskiville in anticipation of that regular season finale.

It's safe to say Duke basketball sophomore wing Isaiah Evans is grateful for the Crazies' commitment to camping out so far in advance just to watch the Blue Devils compete against their fellow blueblood from roughly 10 miles down Tobacco Road. That said, as Evans comically explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI following Saturday afternoon's 90-69 home victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, there's no way he'd endure the heart of winter in a tent.

"It just shows how loyal our fans are to us," Evans, a full-time starter and Duke's top weapon from 3-point land, noted with a smile on his face after tallying 11 points, two rebounds, and two steals against the Demon Deacons. "We all be talking [about it] when we see it.

"I would never camp out outside in 30-degree weather for six weeks. Nah, I'm just never doing that. So, we definitely appreciate it."

Duke basketball freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia also feels the Crazies' love in Krzyzewskiville.

"It's super funny," Khamenia explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI, pointing out that some of the campers' imaginative signs on their tents include a play on his name. "It's super creative. And just the support, it means a lot, especially at a school like this.

Nikolas Khamenia-themed sign on a tent outside Duke basketball's Cameron Indoor Stadium | Matt Giles-Duke Blue Devils On SI

"You know, you have fans that want to come out and support you, even if it means sleeping in the cold. So, that's just huge for all of us, and it's nice to know that we have that kind of support."

Duke basketball now has one more home game before hitting the road again. The No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (18-1, 7-0 ACC) are set to welcome the No. 23 Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 4-3 ACC) to Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN).

