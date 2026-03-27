Duke Basketball Players Name Program Legends They Hope to Meet
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On Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C., ahead of the No. 1 overall seed Duke basketball team's Sweet 16 opportunity against the No. 5 seed St. John's Red Storm in Capital One Arena at 7:10 p.m. ET Friday (CBS), Duke Blue Devils On SI had the chance to chat with a few Blue Devils before they took the floor for practice. As part of those interviews, each was asked which of the program's former stars they'd most like to meet.
Beginning with Duke basketball sophomore wing Isaiah Evans, referred to by some as "Baby Ingram" when he was a five-star prep at North Meck High School (N.C.), it should come as no surprise that he picked a fellow North Carolina native in 2015-16 Blue Devil one-and-done and active two-time NBA All-Star forward Brandon Ingram. However, Evans went back decades in naming his other choice, two-time national champion point guard Bobby Hurley, the head coach at Arizona State until recently.
"I don't think I've had, like, a real conversation with Brandon Ingram," Evans told Duke Blue Devils On SI. "I met his dad at the hotel one time. I don't think I've ever really, like, seen [Brandon Ingram] in person.
"But I also would [like to talk to] Bobby Hurley."
More Dream Duke Basketball Meetups
Another answer that wasn't shocking at all came in the form of sophomore shooting guard Darren Harris naming 2002-06 Duke basketball sharpshooter and all-time leading Blue Devil scorer JJ Redick, a former 15-year NBA player now in his second season as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
"I met JJ Redick, but I think talking to him more individually would be cool," Harris explained. "I like the swag he used to play with, the swag he coaches with, the confidence he coaches with. I would like to just pick his brain a little bit."
As for Duke basketball senior defensive menace Maliq Brown, the seasoned forward and lifelong Blue Devil fan noted that he'd most like to meet a 2010-11 one-and-done point guard in Durham, Kyrie Irving, a nine-time All-Star and one-time NBA champ.
"I would say Kyrie," Brown, now the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Year, said. "I've always watched him. You know, he's a wizard with his handles. I would say Kyrie."
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD