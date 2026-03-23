Duke Basketball Would Make Program History With One More Win

Fresh off Saturday night's 81-58 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 win over the TCU Horned Frogs in Greenville, S.C., fourth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his No. 1 overall seed Duke basketball squad are now gearing up for a trip to Washington, D.C., where the Blue Devils face Rick Pitino's No. 5 seed St. John's Red Storm at the Sweet 16 in Capital One Arena at 7:10 p.m. ET Friday (CBS).

And should Duke prevail in that highly anticipated bout, the 2025-26 Blue Devils (now 34-2 overall) would join forces with the 2024-25 edition to set a new program record for the most victories across any two-season span. As noted in the following "Coach Scheyer appreciation post" courtesy of the squad's official social media account on Monday afternoon, those two teams' current combined total of 69 wins matches that of now-retired legend Mike Krzyzewski's 1997-98 and 1998-99 units.

Coach Scheyer appreciation post pic.twitter.com/McouuoDhR2 — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 23, 2026

Plus, it's worth pointing out that the victories over these past two seasons are already two more than the 2009-10 Blue Devils, featuring Scheyer as the starting point guard and winners of Duke's fourth of now-five national championships, and the 2010-11 team combined to produce.

Last season's Final Four bunch ended up 35-4 overall. As for the 1997-98 and 1998-99 collections, they finished 32-4 (reached the Elite Eight) and 37-2 (lost in the national championship game), respectively. The 1998-1999 and 1985-86 teams are still tied for the Duke basketball single-season wins record, but the 2025-26 Blue Devils still have a shot to break that record if they wind up capturing the program's sixth national title.

Duke Basketball Head Coach on Areas That His Blue Devils Can Still Improve

Following the Duke basketball victory over TCU, Duke Blue Devils On SI asked Jon Scheyer what the Blue Devils' primary point of emphasis will be as they prepare for what will be the mere 38-year-old's third straight Sweet 16 appearance.

"Well, I'm not gonna tell whoever we play, 'This is our weakness,'" Scheyer joked. "But again, I feel as a coach there's a lot of things to clean up. You know, what's happened to us the last two weeks is the fact that [regular season starters Patrick Ngongba II and Caleb Foster] have been out. We haven't practiced as much as I would've liked. Even going forward, that's something that we have to be smart with.

Here was my question to Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer following the 23-point win over TCU tonight. In hindsight, I'm glad he's not giving away any big secret to the next opponent, yet as always, he did show respect for my question, this time pointing out some points of… pic.twitter.com/v8ggXPxG0g — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) March 22, 2026

"So, just the habits, right? Just the habits that we've developed all year, I think especially on the defensive end, the consistency we saw in the second half, I would like to see that all the time. And then, just to me, it's habits. I can show you offense, defense, both ways, just those are the things that actually you can lose later in the season. So, I think that's going to be a big point of emphasis for us: our passing habits, taking care of the ball, finishes. I can go down the line on defense too."

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