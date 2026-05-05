Mock Draft Puts Duke Basketball Product at Bottom of First Round
In this story:
The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft takes place on Tuesday, June 23. There's a strong possibility that 2025-26 Duke basketball teammates Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans both come off the board that night. But judging by recent mock drafts, there's also an outside chance that Evans will have to wait until the second round the following night.
On Tuesday afternoon, CBS Sports national expert Adam Finkelstein published his latest projection for the top 30, listing Boozer at No. 2 overall (to the Indiana Pacers should Sunday's NBA Draft Lottery give them that pick), sitting below the projected top overall pick in BYU one-and-done AJ Dybantsa (to the Washington Wizards). And Finkelstein has Evans barely squeaking into the first round at No. 30 to the Dallas Mavericks (pick comes courtesy of a previous trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder).
As things stand, should Evans actually wind up in Dallas, he would join three fellow NBA Blue Devils with the Mavericks in Kyrie Irving, Dereck Lively II, and reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg.
"Floor spacing for Cooper Flagg with a former Duke teammate seems to make a lot of sense," Finkelstein wrote in his assessment of Evans, who started all 38 games for a 2025-26 Duke basketball squad that finished 35-3 overall, won the ACC Tournament, and reached the Elite Eight.
"Evans showed an ability to make the type of quick-release movement threes that translate to the NBA level. In other words, he's not just someone who stands in the corner. He's someone Jason Kidd can run plays for..."
After averaging only 6.8 points off the bench as a freshman in 2024-25, Isaiah Evans bumped that mark to 15.0 as a sophomore while shooting 36.1 percent beyond the arc on 7.4 attempts per outing. The 6-foot-6 wing from Fayetteville, N.C., added 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
One Duke Basketball Transfer Gearing Up for NBA Draft Combine
Of course, both Isaiah Evans and Cameron Boozer, the only two 2025-26 Duke basketball talents to declare for the NBA Draft with college eligibility remaining, received invites to next week's NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. So did one of their senior teammates in ACC Defensive Player of the Year Maliq Brown (a potential second-round pick).
Meanwhile, Duke's top transfer prize, former three-year Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell, is also gearing up for the NBA Draft Combine.
However, the current expectation is that Blackwell, an All-Big Ten Third Team selection this past season, will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft ahead of the NCAA's deadline on May 27, thereby retaining his eligibility to suit up for the Blue Devils as a senior next season.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter) HERE.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD