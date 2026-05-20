Potential Duke Basketball Prize Kager Knueppel Talks Decision Timeline

Wisconsin Lutheran High School forward Kager Knueppel finally landed an offer from fifth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer a few weeks ago. But the 6-foot-10, 215-pound sharpshooter, younger brother of 2024-25 Blue Devil one-and-done and current Charlotte Hornets star Kon Knueppel, has been on Scheyer & Co.'s radar for quite some time.

Now, according to Kager Knueppel's chat with KSR this past weekend, the Blue Devils are trying to advance another step in the rising senior's high-profile recruitment by getting him back on campus for an official visit. Meanwhile, it sounds like the four-star talent, whose list of high-major suitors is on the rise in light of his impressive development over the past year, is probably less than six months away from deciding on a winner.

"It's not just 100 percent Duke," Knueppel said. "I'm still gonna — like, it's my own path, so I'll see other schools and have interest in them...We don't have a specific date, but Duke is trying to get us down to go on a visit, and I think Michigan, maybe...

"I think [my decision] is gonna happen sooner than later, so not all the way until the high school season, but closer to that."

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Knueppel, currently stacking up at No. 79 overall on the 247Sports 2027 Composite but seemingly due for a considerable boost in the next rankings update, noted that he checked out the Blue Devils in person several times when his brother was a Duke basketball standout.

"They're also a winning program, and all of the coaches are super awesome," Knueppel told KSR about Jon Scheyer and the rest of the recruiting team in Durham. "I've been a down there a lot of times, and it's super fun..."

Duke Basketball Target Shining in Grassroots Action

As things stand, Kager Knueppel is the leading scorer for the top squad in the Nike EYBL standings. Starring for a Team Herro collection that is off to a 6-1 start this spring on the prestigious circuit, he's averaging 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks.

And his shooting percentages are off the charts. Thus far, he's knocked down 52.9 percent of his shots from the field, 50.0 percent from three (on 6.3 attempts per game), and 85.7 percent at the charity stripe.

Prime 2027 Duke basketball recruiting target Kager Knueppel, the younger brother of former Blue Devil star Kon Knueppel, is the leading scorer for the top team in the Nike EYBL standings‼️ Across Team Herro's 6-1 start this spring, the 6-foot-10 stock-riser is averaging 16.0… pic.twitter.com/Zs5fzzV9Lw — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) May 18, 2026

Knueppel is no longer the only 2027 prospect who has reported a Duke basketball offer. On Monday night, Jon Scheyer added to his official wishlist with an offer to Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star Beckham Black, the top-ranked point guard in the cycle.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.