Duke Basketball Gem Banchero Joins Scheyer to Watch Top-Ranked 2027 PG

Perhaps Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) five-star Beckham Black will become the next 2027 prospect to land on the official Duke basketball recruiting wishlist. It sure doesn't hurt that fifth-year head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff enjoy the helping hand of 2021-22 Blue Devil sensation and former No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero, now a teammate to Black's older brother, Anthony Black, with the Orlando Magic.

On Saturday morning, Scheyer and fourth-year Duke basketball assistant coach Emanuel Dildy pulled up in Memphis alongside Banchero to check out Beckham Black power his AB Elite squad to an 84-64 win over JL3 in Session 2 of this year's Nike EYBL circuit. And the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard put on a show in finishing the contest with 28 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and two steals, shooting 10-for-15 from the field, 4-for-7 from three, and 4-for-6 at the foul line.

Jon Scheyer and Paolo Banchero check out Beckham Black, the younger brother of Banchero's Orlando Magic teammate, Anthony Black.😈👀⬇️ https://t.co/mBadeybwoC — Matt Giles (@MattGilesBD) May 16, 2026

Already holding over 20 offers, including a few of the blueblood variety, Black currently checks in at No. 5 overall, No. 1 among point guards, and No. 3 in Florida on the 247Sports 2027 Composite.

"His feel for the game is far beyond his years," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi noted after watching Black shine at the USA Basketball Junior National Team minicamp back in early April, "and he is pretty complete. He sees the floor, he makes jumpers, finishes above the rim when needed and always seems to make the right decision."

Only One Reported 2027 Duke Basketball Recruiting Offer Thus Far

As things stand, Wisconsin Lutheran High School four-star forward Kager Knueppel, younger brother of 2024-25 Duke basketball one-and-done and Charlotte Hornets rookie star Kon Knueppel, is the only 2027 prep who has reported an offer from Jon Scheyer & Co. He announced that offer about three weeks ago.

The Blue Devils are set to welcome a six-deep 2026 recruiting class, marking the program's third straight No. 1-ranked haul and fourth across the five years that Scheyer has been calling the shots in the recruiting arena. That 2026 collection includes four five-stars in FC Barcelona (Spain) big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Heritage High School (Texas) wing Bryson Howard, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) forward Cameron Williams, and Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.

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