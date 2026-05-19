Why It Made Sense for Duke's Evans To Remain in Draft

Duke guard Isaiah Evans is one of several players that is keeping their name in the NBA Draft while also mulling a decision to return to college. However, in Evans’ case, it doesn’t appear likely that he’ll be back in Durham.

Evans entered his name in the draft after a sophomore campaign that saw him improve in essentially every facet of the game. After averaging just 6.8 points per game as a freshman, Evans raised his average up to 15.0 points per game, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from three-point range on over 7 attempts per game.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Evans Last Season

The 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard showed an ability to be an explosive scorer in Jon Scheyer’s offense. He scored 20 or more points in nine games this season, and he was a key piece to Duke’s run to the Elite Eight, averaging over 16 points per game in four NCAA Tournament games.

While the Blue Devils would love to see Evans return to Durham next season, most indications point to that not exactly being the case. He is projected as a possible first-round pick on most mock draft boards, and he has said he has yet to speak with Scheyer or the university about a possible return.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (right) talks to forward Isaiah Evans (3) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello agrees that Evans likely won’t be back with the Blue Devils next season, and it’s more likely that he decides to stick with the draft.

Borzello’s Analysis

“Evans closed the door on a return to Duke, saying he has had no conversations with Jon Scheyer or the Blue Devils staff about going back to Durham,” Borzello said. “Given that Dame Sarr is returning and that the team added Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, arguably the best guard in the portal, signs all spring pointed to Evans' NBA decision being permanent. 'I'm fully in,' he said. Evans was projected at No. 23 in ESPN's post-lottery mock draft.”

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As Borzello alluded to, Duke, seeing the return of forward Dame Sarr and the addition of prolific scorer John Blackwell , could make Evans’ return complicated. With a logjam at the guard/wing hybrid positions and a lot of mouths to feed on the roster next season, it might make more sense for Evans to just stay in the draft and test his luck at the next level.

With Evans likely gone, the Blue Devils will pivot to focus on other areas as they round out their roster, seeking another title run in 2026-27.