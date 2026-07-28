Duke Basketball Product Wendell Moore Jr. Now Heading Overseas

After spending last season on a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons, 2019-22 Duke basketball talent Wendell Moore Jr. is now set to suit up overseas for his 2026-27 campaign.

On Tuesday morning, Virtus Bologna, which competes in the first division of Italy's Lega Basket Serie A (LBA) and in the EuroLeague, announced the addition of the 24-year-old to its roster. Moore inked a one-year contract with the club.

𝐖𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐌𝐎𝐎𝐑𝐄 𝐉𝐑.

𝐴 𝑛𝑒𝑤 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑝𝑡𝑒𝑟.

Benvenuto in ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/gtD6UjCQbX — Virtus Bologna (@VirtusBo) July 28, 2026

"I'm extremely excited to be joining the [Virtus Bologna] family, joining the culture, experiencing something new," Moore said in the following video that the club's social media team posted on Tuesday afternoon.

"I can't wait to get to work, can't wait to get started, can't wait to bring you guys some wins, can't wait to feel all the energy that you guys bring. And yeah, let's do this."

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard played in only six games for the Pistons last go-round, averaging 1.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists in 10.0 minutes per outing off the bench. However, Moore was a standout for the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons' G League affiliate, as he posted 19.8 points, 4.3 boards, 3.0 dimes, and 1.4 steals per game between his 22 appearances with the squad.

A former No. 26 overall draft pick, Moore saw action in 96 NBA regular season games spanning three franchises: the Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Charlotte Hornets.

Wendell Moore Jr.'s Memorable Duke Basketball Career

Across three Duke basketball seasons playing for now-retired Hall of Famer and five-time national champion head coach Mike Krzyzewski, Wendell Moore Jr. averaged 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He drew double-digit starts in each of his three campaigns.

His most unforgettable moment came as a freshman when the former four-star recruit out of Cox Mill High School in Concord, N.C., came up with the putback layup at the buzzer to give the 2019-20 Blue Devils a 98-96 overtime victory over their archrivals, the UNC Tar Heels, on the road in Chapel Hill.

As a junior for a Duke basketball squad that reached the Final Four in the final season of Coach K's career, Moore averaged a career-high 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting a career-best 50.0 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from 3-point land.

He ended up earning several accolades that season, including a spot on the 2021-22 ACC All-Defensive Team, All-ACC Second Team, and All-ACC Tournament First Team. Plus, Moore took home the Julius Erving Award, presented annually to the premier small forward in college hoops.