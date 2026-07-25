Predicting Duke Basketball's Top Three-Point Shooters Next Season
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The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as one of the heavy favorites among the public to cut down the nets in early April.
Duke, at least on paper, looks like one of the most complete and talented teams in the country, with the size to match up with anybody.
One area of the game the Blue Devils struggled with last season was three-point shooting. The club ranked 132nd nationally at KenPom in team-three-point shooting percentage (34.7). In 2026-27, Duke is poised to be much better in that department.
Let's predict the Blue Devils' top outside shooters next season, in no particular order.
Dame Sarr
Not only is sophomore Dame Sarr probably most people's pick to be Duke's best outside shooter next season, but he's the popular pick to be the Blue Devils' biggest breakout star.
Sarr was a late addition to the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class after Cedric Coward announced his intentions to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6'8" Italian wing was regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the class, but he struggled to find a rhythm as a rookie in Durham.
On the season, Sarr averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three on 3.5 attempts a game. He showed flashes at times of elite catch-and-shoot potential from the corners, but could never string together a season-long stretch of efficient volume shooting.
Although on a low volume, Sarr showed outside shooting promise while playing with FC Barcelona before he came to Durham. In the starting three spot once again, Sarr will have an elevated role and should expand his offensive arsenal outside of just shooting.
Sarr should get plenty of opportunities, and I am expecting a major jump in efficiency and volume from beyond the arc.
Caleb Foster
Caleb Foster was arguably Duke's best three-point shooter last season, connecting on 39.8% of his attempts on 3.0 a game.
The 6'5" senior guard has shot basically 40% from three on at least 2.6 attempts in a given season twice through his three years in Durham. As the starting leader of the offense, that production should remain steady.
Foster's role won't be as a three-point shooter, so I don't expect his volume to increase by much, especially with shooters all over the floor. Still, he will be a reliable option from beyond the arc when the Blue Devils need it.
John Blackwell
Given John Blackwell's proven efficiency throughout his career, mixed with the volume of shots he is going to get up, it's hard not to imagine he will be one of the team's best shooters. Blackwell averaged over 19 points per game last season on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts per game.
He is a career 44% shooter from the field and a career 37% shooter from three on 4.7 attempts. The Wisconsin transfer will have the ball in his hands often, and he has proven throughout his collegiate career that he is extremely efficient. An All-American campaign could be on the horizon.
Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje
It's impossible not to throw the 7'2", 250-pound big man in here, given the guard skills he possesses despite being 17 years old. Boumtje Boumtje has proven himself as a great catch-and-shooter throughout the summer and will be a major threat in college with his versatility.
In the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament this summer, Boumtje Boumtje shot 47.4% from beyond the arc en route to winning the event's MVP award.
While competing with Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup, he shot 53.1% from the perimeter on 4.6 attempts across seven games. It's going to be hard for Jon Scheyer to keep the star rookie off the floor.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine