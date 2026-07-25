Predicting Duke Basketball's Top Three-Point Shooters Next Season

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 college basketball season as one of the heavy favorites among the public to cut down the nets in early April.

Duke, at least on paper, looks like one of the most complete and talented teams in the country, with the size to match up with anybody.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area of the game the Blue Devils struggled with last season was three-point shooting. The club ranked 132nd nationally at KenPom in team-three-point shooting percentage (34.7). In 2026-27, Duke is poised to be much better in that department.

Let's predict the Blue Devils' top outside shooters next season, in no particular order.

Dame Sarr

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only is sophomore Dame Sarr probably most people's pick to be Duke's best outside shooter next season, but he's the popular pick to be the Blue Devils' biggest breakout star.

Sarr was a late addition to the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class after Cedric Coward announced his intentions to remain in the 2025 NBA Draft. The 6'8" Italian wing was regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the class, but he struggled to find a rhythm as a rookie in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) controls the ball as UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the season, Sarr averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from three on 3.5 attempts a game. He showed flashes at times of elite catch-and-shoot potential from the corners, but could never string together a season-long stretch of efficient volume shooting.

Although on a low volume, Sarr showed outside shooting promise while playing with FC Barcelona before he came to Durham. In the starting three spot once again, Sarr will have an elevated role and should expand his offensive arsenal outside of just shooting.

Sarr should get plenty of opportunities, and I am expecting a major jump in efficiency and volume from beyond the arc.

Caleb Foster

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) throws a pass around Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) to teammate Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Foster was arguably Duke's best three-point shooter last season, connecting on 39.8% of his attempts on 3.0 a game.

The 6'5" senior guard has shot basically 40% from three on at least 2.6 attempts in a given season twice through his three years in Durham. As the starting leader of the offense, that production should remain steady.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) go for the ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foster's role won't be as a three-point shooter, so I don't expect his volume to increase by much, especially with shooters all over the floor. Still, he will be a reliable option from beyond the arc when the Blue Devils need it.

John Blackwell

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against High Point Panthers center Youssouf Singare (24) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given John Blackwell's proven efficiency throughout his career, mixed with the volume of shots he is going to get up, it's hard not to imagine he will be one of the team's best shooters. Blackwell averaged over 19 points per game last season on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three on 7.3 attempts per game.

He is a career 44% shooter from the field and a career 37% shooter from three on 4.7 attempts. The Wisconsin transfer will have the ball in his hands often, and he has proven throughout his collegiate career that he is extremely efficient. An All-American campaign could be on the horizon.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Another elite showing from Duke commit Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje in the U17 World cup in Türkiye.



The 17-year old incoming duke freshman was unbelieve all WC averaging 19.7 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 2.8 APG and 4.2 stocks per game while shooting 59/53/88 splits.



The 7-1 forward continues… pic.twitter.com/S2Xfk9Tay8 — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) July 5, 2026

It's impossible not to throw the 7'2", 250-pound big man in here, given the guard skills he possesses despite being 17 years old. Boumtje Boumtje has proven himself as a great catch-and-shooter throughout the summer and will be a major threat in college with his versatility.

In the Adidas NextGen EuroLeague Tournament this summer, Boumtje Boumtje shot 47.4% from beyond the arc en route to winning the event's MVP award.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While competing with Team USA at the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup, he shot 53.1% from the perimeter on 4.6 attempts across seven games. It's going to be hard for Jon Scheyer to keep the star rookie off the floor.