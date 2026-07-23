Why Duke's John Blackwell Built To Win ACC Player of the Year

Senior guard John Blackwell enters his senior season of college basketball, and his first with the Duke Blue Devils, with the highest expectations of any of his previous years.

Blackwell was one of the top prospects from the transfer portal in this offseason's cycle, and Jon Scheyer and Co. made a major splash by landing the 6'4" guard from Wisconsin.

He is entering the perfect situation with Duke for the type of player that he is, and given his track record in college so far, a jump in production can be expected. Here's why Blackwell can be the 2026-27 ACC Player of the Year.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

John Blackwell Will Be Duke's Offensive Catalyst

Outside of the former Badger, Duke does not have another proven efficient volume scorer on the roster. Blackwell's big role with the Blue Devils won't be limited to solely scoring, but he is the clear No. 1 scoring option for Duke next season.

The Michigan native is coming off his best collegiate season, averaging over 19 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from three-point range on 7.3 attempts. He went for 20 or more points in 15 contests last season and for 30 or more in five.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes the ball up the court against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Blackwell is a bucket getter. He wants the ball in his hands, but this is the first year of his career where he is the no-doubt top scoring option on his team. Duke will have effective passers all over the floor, from its guards to its big men, and will have shooters to free up space.

Blackwell can both create his own and move very well without the basketball in his hands. I expect some action Duke runs that moves him off the basketball with so many stellar passers in this Blue Devil rotation, but he will have the ball in his hands a lot, nonetheless.

Underrated part of John Blackwell’s game is his ability to move without the basketball.



All of #Duke’s bigs are great passers, could see some “decoy” P&R action next season up top with Blackwell off-ball cutting off the baseline like this. pic.twitter.com/JcPdVOyzWy — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 16, 2026

The guard is a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from the perimeter, while averaging 10.4 shot attempts per game and 4.7 three-point attempts per game. He is a proven volume scorer, and the volume will be there for him.

I expect Blackwell to take anywhere from 12 to 15 shots most nights. He has averaged at least 12 attempts per game in each of the last two seasons, but he wasn't the No. 1 scoring option in either campaign.

Not only will Blackwell have the opportunity to be one of the best scorers in the ACC, but he will see the volume to be a top-three-to-five scorer in the entire sport.

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) passes near Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Blackwell Contributes in Other Ways

Scoring might be Blackwell's calling card, but his game doesn't stop there. He is also an impactful perimeter defender and can create for his teammates.

Blackwell is active on both ends of the court and will impact winning in more ways than simply scoring. Last season, he averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals a night along with his scoring output.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) rebounds against Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Across his career, Blackwell has been an efficient scorer and done the little things right. He will have the scoring freedom with Duke to be a top scorer in college basketball while impacting the game on both ends of the floor.

His efficiency is proven, but the 2026-27 campaign is the first in which he will truly have the keys in the scoring department. Duke is expected to be one of the best teams in college basketball next season, but its offensive ceiling will rely a lot on Blackwell. If his efficiency remains high and he turns into the closer the Blue Devils need, there's no reason he can't be the best player in the ACC.

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