Jon Scheyer significantly tightened the Duke basketball rotation in the No. 16-ranked Blue Devils' encouraging 77-63 win over the No. 10 UConn Huskies in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday night. Understandably, that decision left folks to wonder whether some members of the loaded roster, particularly those from the powerhouse program's five-deep 2026 recruiting class who logged zero minutes in the contest, might be feeling discouraged at this juncture.

While nine Blue Devils saw action against UConn, only seven of them played more than three minutes. And only one of those seven was a rookie in starting forward/center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who finished with 12 points, four rebounds, and one block across his 33 minutes.

As for former five-star 2026 preps Deron Rippey Jr., Cameron Williams, and Bryson Howard, Rippey was the only one from that trio who heard his number called, yet for only two minutes.

"I think they have to just understand that we're pouring into their development," Scheyer explained about those freshmen during his chat on The Field of 68: After Dark after watching his fifth Duke basketball team bounce back from disappointing November losses while improving to 5-2 with the feel-good victory against the school that ended the 2025-26 Blue Devils' campaign in the Elite Eight. "They're getting better every single day. And then, they just have to stay ready."

Former Duke Basketball Wing Isaiah Evans' Story Serves as Inspiration

One must only rewind to the 2024-25 campaign to recall a former five-star prep who didn't carve out a spot in the regular rotation in November. That rookie was Isaiah Evans, whose limited action at the time at least somewhat resembled the current lack of consistent playing time for 7-foot, 215-pound forward Cameron Williams and 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard Bryson Howard, who arrived in Durham this past summer ranking No. 4 and No. 23 overall, respectively, on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

Yes, that season, it was notably admirable that Evans kept his chin up before enjoying a breakout performance when given the opportunity in early December. The sharpshooting wing, now a Minnesota Timberwolves rookie after starring at Duke as a sophomore last season, came off the bench to help spark an 84-78 home win over the then-No. 2 Auburn Tigers in the ACC/SEC Challenge by pouring in 18 points across only 16 minutes.

"Isaiah Evans, two years ago, didn't play [in the regular rotation] in our first seven games," Scheyer recounted to The Field of 68 crew. "And he comes out and has six threes against Auburn at home..."

"Different guys are going to have to step up in different games, especially with depending on who we play. But I know those guys. I believe in them — in terms of who they can be this season as well — but it's going to be a process."

It just so happens that the Blue Devils' next matchup is of the highly anticipated variety in this year's ACC/SEC Challenge. Duke (5-2, 0-0 ACC) is gearing up to travel to Gainesville, Fla., for a true road showdown against the No. 3-ranked Florida Gators (7-1, 0-0 SEC) at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).