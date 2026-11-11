Duke Basketball Report Card: What Helped, Hurt Against Michigan State

Duke's first premier game of the 2026-27 season didn't go its way.

The No. 2-ranked Blue Devils fell to No. 5 Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Chicago, 79-73. It's actually the first time Michigan State has beaten Duke on a neutral floor since the 2018-19 campaign, when the Cassius Winston-led Spartans defeated the Zion Williamson-led Blue Devils in the Elite Eight.

It's early, and this Duke team isn't perfect. Tuesday night was more about Michigan State playing a fantastic game than about the Blue Devils playing a poor game. Let's go through a few areas that helped or hurt Duke in its first loss of the year.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) forward Dame Sarr (7) and Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) go for the ball during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defense: B+

Duke played a pretty good defensive game all-around, but the Spartans were clearly the better defensive team on Tuesday night. Michigan State took any opportunity it could to get out and run off Duke's misses or turnovers, and it capitalized more often than not.

Nonetheless, Jon Scheyer's squad still held its own defensively. Duke limited Sparty to 7-of-20 (35%) shooting from three-point range and made life pretty difficult for MSU in the half-court. The Blue Devils' transition defense wasn't up to par early, which allowed Michigan State to build a lead, but the key was Jeremy Fears Jr. getting whatever he wanted.

We discussed before the game that Duke would need to limit either Fears' passing or scoring. That didn't happen. The All-American point guard went for a game-high 18 points and a game-high 11 assists, including a 12-of-17 clip from the free-throw line.

Fears in the middle ball screen was an absolute nightmare for Duke to deal with. Patrick Ngongba was in drop coverage for a good portion of the game, and Fears used his patience and vision to pick it apart just about every time. Overall, Duke played well on the defensive end, but Fears was the best player on the court.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) defends Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ball Movement: B

The Blue Devils assisted on 18 of their 20 made shots; the issue was that Michigan State blew up so much of the half-court action they tried to run. Turnovers were a big issue in the first half, as the Spartans tallied 13 points off nine Duke turnovers in the opening frame.

Duke took better care of the ball in the second half, but Michigan State made it so difficult for the Blue Devils to find any sort of consistency on that side of the floor. There's some work to be done, but Duke is gelling as a group.

Rebounding: A-

Duke only won the rebounding battle 40-38, but it was a huge reason the Blue Devils remained in the game in the second half. Scheyer's squad notched 18 offensive boards on the night to Michigan State's nine, which turned into 14 second-chance opportunities.

Nov 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje (30) gestures after dunking the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans did a nice job limiting Duke's size advantage, but earning second-chance opportunities and getting to the free-throw line will be key when the Blue Devils are in tight games throughout the year. Duke went 26-of-37 (70%) from the stripe, but 25 of those attempts came in the second half.

Outside Shooting: C

Michigan State matched Duke's physicality inside, and its defensive connectivity took easy paint looks out of the equation for the Blue Devils. What that did do was give Duke open kick-outs; they just didn't fall. Duke went 7-of-29 (24%) from the three-point line, and knocking a few more down could've certainly changed the complexion of the game.

Duke is a better three-point shooting team than it showed in the Champions Classic, and when teams force it to win by hitting shots from the outside, it'll have to make them at a higher clip.

Free-Throw Shooting: B+

If Duke can get to the line at such a high clip like it did tonight, it doesn't necessarily have to make them at a super-efficient rate for it to be effective. The Blue Devils went 26-of-37 from the line, but it was +4 in makes and +9 in attempts. In a six-point defeat, that's a notable margin.

The Blue Devils have shown vast improvement from the line compared to last season, and when they get those trips down late in games, making them could become a big part of success.