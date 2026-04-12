Duke Basketball Reportedly Eyeing Another Sharpshooting Transfer

After becoming the Mountain West Freshman of the Year and a Mountain West First Team performer this past season, New Mexico Lobos guard Jake Hall officially entered the transfer portal on Friday with three years of eligibility remaining. And On3's Joe Tipton reported on Sunday afternoon that the 6-foot-4, 200-pound California native is already hearing from the Duke basketball program.

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According to Tipton's intel from Hall's agent, the gifted sharpshooter is also receiving interest from Blue Devils' archrival in the UNC Tar Heels, along with the Virginia Cavaliers, Providence Friars, UConn Huskies, Illinois Fighting Illini, Kansas Jayhawks, Washington Huskies, Vanderbilt Commodores, Indiana Hoosiers, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

New Mexico transfer guard Jake Hall (@jake_hall7) is receiving interest from the following programs, per his agency AoA:



Duke

North Carolina

Virginia

Providence

UConn

Illinois

Kansas

Washington

Vanderbilt

Indiana

Alabamahttps://t.co/P2CLLLO2iq https://t.co/4DcRibTfkw — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 12, 2026

A former three-star recruit out of Carlsbad High School (Calif.) who ranked No. 432 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, Hall boosted his stock considerably as a New Mexico rookie en route to now enjoying a four-star tag as a transfer prospect.

He averaged 16.4 points, ultimately setting a school and conference freshman record with his 605 total points. Moreover, Hall broke a program record with his 117 makes beyond the arc, shooting 43.8 percent from downtown. Drawing a start in all 37 games for a group of Lobos who finished 26-11 overall and third in the Mountain West standings, he also tallied 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 steals in his 31.0 minutes per contest.

Unknown Amount of Duke Basketball Needs in Transfer Portal

As things stand, there's no telling how many talents Jon Scheyer plans to snag from the portal to complete the roster construction for what will be his fifth season as the Duke basketball head coach. But judging by the reported interest in Jake Hall, plus Wisconsin Badgers star guard and elite 3-point threat John Blackwell and others, one area that still needs addressing is outside shooting in the backcourt.

Thus far, only two 2025-26 Blue Devils have entered the transfer portal: sophomore guard Darren Harris and freshman forward Nikolas Khamenia. The players with eligibility remaining who have yet to announce where they'll be next season, whether it be the college or NBA ranks, are freshman forward Cameron Boozer, freshman guard Cayden Boozer, freshman guard Dame Sarr, sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II, sophomore wing Isaiah Evans, and junior guard Caleb Foster.

Meanwhile, Duke is set to welcome another premier recruiting haul. That four-deep collection of 2026 signees consists of IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) five-star forward Cameron Williams, Blair Academy (N.J.) five-star guard Deron Rippey Jr., and Heritage High School (Texas) five-star forward Bryson Howard.

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