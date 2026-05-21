Why Duke Basketball's Ceiling Depends on John Blackwell

The Duke basketball program will enter the 2026-27 season with a lot of hype on a national scale, and for good reason. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have built a roster ready to win and consistently perform at a very high level.

Scheyer and Co. prioritized roster continuity, bringing back Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster, four of the program's top six scorers from last season. Duke also returned redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In terms of the newcomers, the Blue Devils sealed the nation's top-ranked recruiting class for the third straight year, highlighted by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. The class also featured international prospect Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje and 4-star Canadian seven-footer Maxime Meyer.

Scheyer and Co. also used the transfer portal heavily this offseason, bringing in former Wisconsin guard John Blackwell and former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) blocks a shot by Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the second half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. Johnson was fouled before the block. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | MATT DAYHOFF/JOURNAL STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scharnowski, a 2025-26 First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and All-MVC Defensive Team selection, will provide a big boost for the Blue Devils off the bench. However, it's clear that Blackwell is set for a huge senior year with the Blue Devils.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

John Blackwell Set Up for Success With Duke

As a junior with the Badgers in 2025-26, the 6'4" guard established himself as one of the best scorers in the nation, averaging 19.1 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the floor and 38.9% shooting from the perimeter on 7.3 attempts.

Blackwell went for 20 points or more in 15 outings and 30 or more in five. As a career 44% shooter from the field and 37% shooter from three, Blackwell is poised to be one of the best scorers in the sport next year as Duke's primary scoring option.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

When Blackwell entered the portal, he made it clear that he wanted to go to a program that would give him the freedom to have the ball in his hands and would develop him for the NBA. Duke is arguably the best program in the nation at developing talent for the professional level, and as an established volume scorer, he will have the chance to take 12-15 shots per game.

However, Blackwell has yet to fully cement his pledge to Duke, as he is participating in the NBA Combine and has left the door open to making the jump to the NBA now rather than in a year.

It seems much more likely than not that Blackwell will return to school, and he is just using the pre-draft process to get feedback from NBA scouts on what he needs to improve on for next year's draft. ESPN currently ranks Blackwell as the No. 81 overall 2026 NBA Draft prospect, making it seem unlikely he is selected at all, let alone be a potential first-round pick.

Financially, heading to the NBA now wouldn't make any sense. As one of the top players in the transfer portal this offseason, it's safe to assume that Blackwell will make a hefty paycheck with the Blue Devils next season. As a potential second-rounder or undrafted free agent, his pro salary wouldn't touch what he will make in college basketball next year.

Mar 18, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) runs a drill during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Above all, if Blackwell does elect to head to the NBA, that would completely diminish Duke's ceiling for next season.

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke's Ceiling Depends on John Blackwell Decision

As we mentioned earlier, Blackwell is set to be the Blue Devils' primary scorer and has a chance to average 22-25 points per game. However, if he does remain in the NBA Draft, that leaves a major hole in the Blue Devils' roster, as there isn't a proven volume scorer in the rotation outside of Blackwell.

Duke boasts an elite bunch of returners and newcomers, but all would play complementary roles around Blackwell for this team to reach its ceiling. With a constant scoring threat, that frees up guys like Foster, Boozer, Ngongba, Sarr, and others to get open looks and get Blackwell the ball. Although, no other current Blue Devil has proven they can take on a No. 1 scorer role for a championship team.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The rookies still have a long way to go before they are ready to be high-impact scorers at the high-major level, and no Duke returner has the scoring ability to be a consistent three-level scorer game in and game out. Blackwell has to fill that void, and if he doesn't return to college basketball next year, that will assuredly drop Duke's ceiling quite a bit.