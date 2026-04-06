Duke Basketball Legend Coach K Cracks Joke About UNC Hire
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Duke basketball has won four of its past five games against the UNC Tar Heels and is 6-3 in the series since Jon Scheyer succeeded Mike Krzyzewski as the head coach in Durham prior to the 2022-23 campaign. Now, though, UNC has moved on from its five-year Hubert Davis era, and the Tar Heels are set to hire a 2023 NBA champion in former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone as his replacement, ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported on Monday afternoon.
The UNC news happened to break while Krzyzewski was appearing as a guest on ESPN during an episode of The Pat McAfee Show. And Coach K's initial response was nothing short of hilarious.
"Well, they had an NFL champion [Bill Belichick] hired as the [UNC football] coach, and Duke beat Carolina in football this year," the 79-year-old Krzyzewski quipped with a sly grin after McAfee joked that Duke might be in danger of getting smacked around by its archrival now that the Tar Heels have selected a proven winner at the next level. "That doesn't mean Coach Belichick isn't a great coach."
Duke Basketball Treasure Ends Up Praising Michael Malone
After alluding to Duke football head coach Manny Diaz's success against Bill Belichick, Mike Krzyzewski opted to speak highly about the 54-year-old Michael Malone for a moment. However, he pointed out that Malone, who has never been a college head coach, will require some time to get prepared for his duties at the helm in Chapel Hill.
"There is time for adjustment," Coach K explained to McAfee. "That's why I said it takes longer if you ever get adjusted coming from the pros to college. And Mike is a terrific coach and a terrific guy.
There's a learning curve.
"And if that [news of the hire] is true, whatever the reasoning is, maybe they're changing — you know, they have now two pro coaches coaching in college — the infrastructure of their athletic department. Is it now gonna become more of a pro organization? I think everybody should be doing that. And the fact that [Malone] knows how to do it, and so does Coach Belichick, maybe that's a sign that they're moving in that direction organizationally."
Of course, it's worth adding that not only did Diaz's Blue Devils notch a dramatic 32-25 road victory over Belichick's Tar Heels back in late November, but Duke football also went on to capture its first ACC title in 36 years.
It'll certainly be interesting to see how Scheyer's Blue Devils fare against Malone's Tar Heels next season and beyond.
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Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.Follow MattGilesBD