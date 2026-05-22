The Duke basketball program made a late addition to its 2026 recruiting class in international big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who is from Florida but has lived and played in Spain for the last several years.

Boumtje Boumtje is just 16 years old and shot the Blue Devils back up into the No. 1 spot in the 2026 national recruiting rankings. Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are now bringing in the nation's top-ranked class for the third year in a row.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The seven-footer joins a Duke recruiting class headlined by three 5-star prospects in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard. Canadian 4-star seven-footer Maxime Meyer is also headed to Durham.

Most of these incoming Blue Devil rookies, including Boumtje Boumtje, are expected to make a serious impact in the rotation right off the bat. However, Boumtje Boumtje is in a different position than the rest of the freshmen, and it makes him potentially Duke's best long-term add of the offseason.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Is an Elite Long-Term Prospect

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje is just 16 years old, meaning he will have to stay in college for at least two years before possibly declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft. Beyond the fact that he must stay in college basketball for at least two seasons, his long-term potential for the Duke program is off the charts.

At seven-feet, Boumtje Boumtje is a stellar athlete with the ability to handle the ball and run the floor in transition. He moves like a guard in the open court and can initiate the offense or take it all the way to the rim himself in the fast break.

Joaquim Boumtje-Boumtje today:



13 points

50% FG

7 rebounds

6 assists

3 steals pic.twitter.com/JEiu1Vew3R — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) May 21, 2026

The elite prospect can create and drive off the dribble, making him a matchup nightmare for slower bigs on the perimeter. He has also shown the ability to pull up from the mid-range and the three-point line in motion, making his long-term shooting potential massive.

Scheyer will be able to heavily utilize Boumtje Boumtje in the pick-and-roll, as the big man can both get to the basket with efficiency and be utilized in pick-and-pop situations as a roller.

Duke commit Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje was great during the Spanish U18 Championships,



The 16-year old 7-0 forward produced 15.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, (41.4% on 4.1 3PA) over the 7-game event for Barca.



Hard to find many prospects in the world as versatile as Boumtje, has hit… pic.twitter.com/PCaY9zXkG6 — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) May 10, 2026

On the defensive side of the ball, Boumtje Boumtje has lots of room to grow, but with his footwork at his size and age, he could become one of the most dominant two-way big men in college basketball.

He can guard multiple positions on the court already, and once his lateral movement and speed improve over time, he'll be one of the most versatile defenders Scheyer has at his disposal.

Outlook for Boumtje Boumtje's Role in 2026-27

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with an official during a second round game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Boumtje Boumtje will likely be coming off the bench for the Blue Devils as a rookie, but as he continues to grow as a player, his time on the court will increase drastically.

The international recruit might have the most long-term upside of any player in the 2026 recruiting class, given his size and skill set at 16 years old (he turns 17 on May 30), and given how elite a talent developer Scheyer is, Boumtje Boumtje will excel.

6'11 2009 born, Joaquim Boumtje had a very productive past weekend in Italy, winning MVP at ANGT in Bologna



The 16-year old forward averaged 18.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.0 APG on 55/30/72 splits



A modern day tweener, can handle it, stretch it, fluid enough to attack downhill,… pic.twitter.com/I0Rx76grMY — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) March 21, 2026

If Duke can keep Boumtje Boumtje for two years, the hype around him heading into the 2027-28 season will be huge.