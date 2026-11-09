Duke Basketball Set for Top 5 Matchup Following Updated Rankings

Jon Scheyer and his fifth Duke basketball team remained at No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday. But the Blue Devils actually lost three first-place votes from their tally in the preseason edition of the poll.

Also noteworthy for Duke, the Michigan State Spartans jumped one spot this week to No. 5 in the country. So, their climb sets the stage for a matchup between two top five teams this week, as No. 2 Duke will battle No. 5 Michigan State at the annual Champions Classic in Chicago's United Center at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

The other Champions Classic matchup features the No. 15 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats. They square off at 9:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).

Duke is 2-0 via dominant home wins last week over the unranked Army Black Knights and unranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Blue Devils defeated Army, 84-50, in Cameron Indoor Stadium last Monday night before blowing out Coastal Carolina, 113-52, on Thursday night.

11. Tennessee

12. Arizona

13. St. John's

14. Gonzaga

15. Kansas

16. Texas Tech

17. Miami

18. Alabama

19. Arkansas

20. Michigan

21. USC

22. Vanderbilt

23. BYU

24. Kentucky

25. Nebraska — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) November 9, 2026

Michigan State is also 2-0, having recorded a 96-59 home victory over the unranked Quinnipiac Bobcats and a 91-61 home victory over the unranked Toledo Rockets last week.

Duke Basketball's Jon Scheyer on the Matchup Against Michigan State

The Blue Devils and Tom Izzo's Spartans have met twice in the Jon Scheyer era. Both of those outings resulted in a Duke basketball win, as the 2023-24 Blue Devils defeated Michigan State, 74-65, at the Champions Classic in Chicago's United Center around this time three years ago, and the 2025-26 Duke team picked up a 66-60 road win over the Spartans on Dec. 6 last year.

Following the Blue Devils' win over Coastal Carolina, Scheyer commented on the upcoming clash against Izzo's Spartans.

"There's no question Michigan State is going to test us in ways we haven't seen yet," Scheyer, a native of the Chicago area, said toward the end of his press conference. "Obviously, I have a ton of respect for Coach Izzo and his program and the battles we've had throughout the years.

"We know it's going to be a tough game. But it's also what we signed up for because we want to be in moments and games like this."

After returning to Durham following the bout against the Spartans, Scheyer and his squad will gear up for a home game against the unranked SIU Edwardsville Cougars at 8 p.m. ET Friday (The CW).